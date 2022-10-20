The first reviews of New Tales From the Borderlands and therefore we can get an idea of ​​how the international press welcomed the new narrative adventure from Telltale Games and Gearbox Software. Will it live up to its predecessor? Nì, as you can see in the list below, the first ratings of critics they are positive but not particularly enthusiastic.

Before listing the opinions of the foreign press, as usual first we suggest you read our review of New Tales From the Borderlands.

The following are the votes of international critics:

Multiplayer.it – ​​77

COGconnected – 92

Twinfinite – 90

MGG – 85

Chekpoint Gaming – 85

Atomix – 83

Player 2 – 83

Launcher (The Washington Post) – 83

Gamingbolt – 80

PC Games – 80

GamesRadar + – 80

Digital Trends – 80

GamesHub – 80

God is a Geek – 80

Hardcore Gamer – 80

Screen Rant – 80

WellPlayed – 80

Vandal – 79

Stevivor – 75

Windows Central – 70

The Gamer – 70

IGN – 70

Game Informer – 70

GameSpot – 70

Press Star Australia – 65

IGN Spain – 60

Jeuxvideo – 60

GameStar – 59

Inverse – 50

Wccftech – 50

CD-Action – 45

Destructoid – 30

At the time of writing New Tales From the Borderlands has an average rating of 71 on Metacritic and 75 on Opencritic. In any case, keep in mind that numerous reviews are missing, so the current averages are only provisional.

In general, the numerous comic moments and references to pop culture were appreciated, as well as the dubbing. They do not completely convince the plot and characters, which apparently cannot match those of Tales from the Borderlands.

In our review of New Tales from the Borderlands, Nicola Armondi states:

“New Tales from the Borderlands did not deeply impress us and we believe that such an expected following would have deserved something more. The end result is an enjoyable game, which knows how to get even more laughter but which does not thrill when it becomes more serious and dramatic. Also sorry that Gearbox has only made half an attempt to expand the playful side with too simple minigames. It’s not a bad game, as mentioned, but it’s not the masterpiece that some were hoping for.”

New Tales From the Borderlands will be available tomorrow, 21 October 2022for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch.