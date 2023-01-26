Terrorist attacks constitute a major security and financial burden on African countries mired in a number of major economic, social and humanitarian crises, resulting from climate change and quadratic economic decline, in addition to the suffering of more than 30 percent of the population from food insecurity, which was exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

According to the estimates of the Terrorism Index for the year 2022, issued by the Institute for Economics and Peace, international and regional responses to violence have so far failed to stop the continuous increase in levels of terrorism, due to the high population growth in the region, the significant increases in food insecurity rates and displacement due to climate change factors and conflicts. Eligibility.

bulk victims

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger topped the list of countries in the region in terms of the number of victims of terrorism, as nearly 2,000 people died in the three countries together in 2022. As for Nigeria, after a 51 percent decrease in the number of victims of terrorism, following the killing of Boko Haram leader Abu Bakr al-Shekau in June 2021, rates rose again in 2022 and during the first weeks of 2023.

Terrorist activity is mainly concentrated in the Lake Chad Basin, which includes parts of Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria, and the central Sahel region along the borders of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. coastal states; With some activity occurring in Benin and Togo.

The nature and tactics of terrorist groups in the region have changed dramatically. After they had a limited Takfiri character at the beginning, they began to expand remarkably during the years 2021 and 2022, when new groups were born. Others merged with each other, including groups of thieves and bandits tasked with increasing financial support.

Notable comeback

After a lull that lasted for a few months, terrorist attacks returned and became more widespread in various regions of Burkina Faso, Mali, the Lake Chad basin region and the central coast, which since 2009 has been a center for terrorism and violent extremism led by the Boko Haram group, which recently became part of two major terrorist groups, Al Qaeda and ISIS after That it was a local group focusing its activities within Nigeria.

The countries bordering the Gulf of Guinea have also witnessed an increase in attacks directed against their lands, threatening vital transportation and transportation lines to the offshore countries in the north.

And while terrorist groups sometimes launch coordinated attacks, they often fight each other for control of resources, pushing states to the margins and causing untold misery for the millions who flee elsewhere in search of safety.

In a recent briefing to the UN Security Council, Giovanni Pieha, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, said that the security deterioration has clearly returned, despite the efforts of national security forces and international partners.

In light of the successive international withdrawals from a number of countries in the region, fears are growing of an exacerbation of the security crisis. In the wake of the exit of the French forces and the cessation of European exercises at the end of 2022, and the United Nations hinting at the withdrawal of the international forces of about 12,000 from Mali, Burkina Faso gave the French forces a month that ends in mid-February 2023 to leave its territory.

The most prominent militant groups

● Boko Haram: Founded in northern Nigeria in 2003, it identifies itself as a group of the Sunnis for Preaching and Jihad. Boko Haram is a name derived from the Hausa language that is widely spread in northern Nigeria and a number of West African countries, and means “Western teachings are forbidden.” After the killing of its leader, Abu Bakr al-Shekawi, in 2021, the group split, leading to the emergence of a hostile faction affiliated with al-Qaeda, known as al-Qaeda West Africa Province.

● Al-Thakhrawi Group: It was formed in 2014 as a jihadist group led by Abd al-Majid al-Sahrawi and declared its allegiance to ISIS in the Levant. The organization began its activities by launching suicide operations against the National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad in northern Mali. Then he expanded his operations to a number of areas in Burkina Faso and Niger. After the entry of international forces and the intensification of military pressure on him; The group resorted to the help of fighters from other militant groups such as Boko Haram and others.

● The “Nusrat al-Islam” group: It was formed in Mali in 2017 and included an alliance of a number of jihadists belonging to different organizations and armed movements, who announced their gathering and merging into one structure. their allegiance to Ayman al-Zawahiri; Zabhem Al-Qaeda organization at the time.

The armed movements that formed the basis of the organization were close to each other before their merger. The group, which is active in Mali, Niger and other neighboring countries, says it wants to be a dominant force in the face of the growing influence of ISIS in the region.

Shocking numbers

● The number of terrorist attacks carried out in the region increased by 55 percent; And it has remained in a noticeable upward trend since the Radisson Blu Hotel operation in Bamako in November 2015, which was carried out by a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda, killing 27 people.

● The region’s share of all deaths in the world resulting from terrorist operations increased from 1 percent in 2007 to 35 percent.

● The continuous terrorist attacks in a number of countries in the region have caused the closure of about 18 thousand health and educational facilities during the recent period.

What do the experts say

Abdelkader Siva, a specialist in the affairs of Islamic groups from the Institute of Religious Sciences at the Islamic University of Niger; Most of the jihadist groups initially targeted the military and security forces in the countries in which they are active, but soon the tactic turned to launching operations against civilians or against rival groups.

“Many terrorist groups used to launch organized attacks against civilians in separate cities and villages in Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Nigeria, which led to the deaths of hundreds of children and women,” Siva said in an interview with Sky News Arabia. Some organizations also engage in continuous fighting with other terrorist groups for ideological reasons or with the aim of controlling and influencing a specific area.

Eru Agedu, a political science professor at the Nigerian University of Benin, believes that the reason for the growth of the activities of jihadist groups in the region is mainly due to the lack of effective strategies to combat terrorism.

Aguido stresses the need to provide frameworks that provide the security forces with the latest intelligence information that determines the nature of terrorist groups and the sources of their arming and financing.

Malian human rights and political activist Hamza Diarra explains that the increased activity of terrorist groups is due to the weak security in a number of West African countries and the easy access to weapons and combat equipment. Diarra told Sky News Arabia that poverty and grumbling about the political and economic conditions sometimes help these groups to recruit.