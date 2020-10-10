Installing DMRC sensor-based remote health monitoring system to maintain metro signaling system, fix signal malfunction as soon as possible and better monitor whether the signal system is working properly Is going Through this, all the signals on the metro lines can be monitored while sitting in the control room and it can be detected immediately where the signal has been damaged.

This new system will first be installed on the magenta line of the metro between Janakpuri West to the Botanical Gardens. For this, DMRC has started the tender process. The project will cost around Rs 1.5 crore and will be completed in about 9 to 10 months. If all goes well, the contract will also be awarded by next month.

DMRC officials said that there are many devices in the signaling system, which have an impact on various things from the environment, due to which the signals fail at times and have a direct impact on the operation of the metro. In view of the same, a remote health monitoring system is being installed, which will enable better monitoring of signals round the clock, sitting in the control room. Especially the electrical parameters of the devices located on the exterior of the signal, such as point machines and signal panels, etc., can be easily checked by sitting at one centralized location.

Through this system, comparative study of present data and sorted data from the signal can be done to find out if there is any defect in the signal. If there is a possibility of a malfunction, then an alert message can be sent immediately to the duty staff or in-charge to be sent on the spot for maintenance. Currently, continuous inspection of signals has to be done over a certain period of time, but after the installation of this system, the need for frequent inspections will decrease.

Since this entire system will work online, the chances of signal failure can also be reduced, as it can be rectified before any major malfunction occurs. For this, sensors will be installed in the external systems of the signal system, which will provide real-time and more accurate data through optical fiber, which will make it easier to detect whether the signal and other components are working properly. This system will automatically record and send data to the control room. In case of this defect, the need to manually collect the data by visiting the site will be eliminated, because all the data will be found in the control room with one click. After installing it on the magenta line, its performance will be assessed and then on the basis of this system will be installed on other metro lines as well.