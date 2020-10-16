A new system is being introduced to prevent the spread of corona infection at Lohia Institute located in Lucknow, capital of Uttar Pradesh. Under this, a single point solution is being built near the gate. Screening will be done here, from the form of paper to sample. This will not wander the patients and will also control the crowd.Dr. Srikesh Singh, spokesperson of the institute informed that currently patients go inside after screening. The doctor also sees the patient in the OPD complex and at the same time there is a rush due to the line for the prescription. There is a risk of spreading the infection. In view of this, arrangements are being made under the shed near the gate.

Due to this, patients will go to OPD only to see the doctor. It is worth noting that OPD started in Lohia Institute, it has not been even a week and more than two thousand patients are coming every day.