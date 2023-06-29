Technology will be used mainly in cases linked to organized crime and sexual exploitation networks

The PF (Federal Police) began the process of purchasing equipment that reads passwords and decrypts files saved on cell phones, computers, networks and “clouds”. The estimated value of the bidding exceeds R$ 18.5 million. Here’s the full of the trading session’s term of reference (349 KB).

According to the document issued by the PF on Monday (26.jun.2023), the agents of the cryptanalysis laboratory have “observed a significant increase in cases involving strong cryptography, that is, with the use of robust cryptographic methods, with no known vulnerabilities that can be exploited”.

The document explains that encryption tools, which can make data recovery unfeasible, “are easily accessible to anyone on the Internet. Many of them are free or built into common applications such as microsoft officeothers are part of the operating system itself, as in cell phones apple or android”.

The new technology would help the PF mainly in cases linked to organized crime and networks of sexual exploitation of children and adolescents. Without the necessary resources, accessing files can take weeks or become unfeasible.

“The expansion of the current equipment park would increase the chance of cracking the password of files or at least would allow the proof, after the execution of the mentioned cryptanalysis methods, that such files have complex passwords”, he justified.

If the purchase is confirmed, the cryptanalysis lab expects to considerably reduce the time needed to crack passwords. Today, according to the PF, the success rate is around 75%, with around 50% of requests received being resolved within a week and the remaining 25% taking up to 3 months.

If the purchase is made, it is expected to reduce the time spent on requests that are broken in less than a week (50%) to 1 day or a few hours. In the case of the 25% that take up to 3 months, it is expected that the work will be done in less than 1 month.