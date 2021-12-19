British scientists from the ZOE COVID Study presented a list of symptoms that were most common in those infected with the omicron strain of coronavirus. The Daily Express reporters examined the list and named an unexpected new sign. RIA News…

Common symptoms

The ZOE COVID Study analyzed data collected from people who used the organization’s app. As a result of the study, scientists attributed a runny nose, headache, increased fatigue, frequent sneezing and a sore throat to the most common symptoms of the omicron strain COVID-19. One of the most unusual symptoms of the mutation, however, has been cited as loss of appetite.

Loss of appetite

The ZOE COVID Study stated that the omicron strain is often associated with loss of appetite. According to Russian scientists, this sign seems logical. Elena Meskina, an infectious disease specialist, pediatrician, professor at the Department of Pediatrics at the Vladimirsky Moscow Regional Research and Clinical Institute, said that patients with any variant of coronavirus lose their appetite.

Larisa Popovich, director of the Institute for Health Economics at the Higher School of Economics, noted that everyone who is infected with the coronavirus faces different symptoms of the disease. The only symptom that unites the previous strains of COVID-19 is lung damage, but the omicron strain is capable of provoking bronchitis. Popovich recalled that the coronavirus causes a feeling of fatigue and a deterioration in mood, which can lead to a loss of appetite.

Physiotherapist Semyon Halperin linked the loss of appetite with the omicron strain to fever. He added that all colds have a similar “clinic”. “When a person is sick, he wants to eat less,” said the doctor.

I do not think that this is a specific symptom on the basis of which a diagnosis can be made. Larisa Popovich Biologist

“Night” symptom

Doctors from South Africa, where the new COVID-19 strain first emerged, reported different signs of the mutation. They talked about the complaints of infected patients about increased night sweats.

Therapist Amir Khan has called for this and other symptoms of the omicron strain to be listed on the NHS. Thus, it will become much easier to record cases of infection and spread of the virus.

The future of omicron

Roman Zinovkin, Candidate of Biological Sciences, Head of the Laboratory of the Belozersky Research Institute of Physical and Chemical Biology, Moscow State University, predicted the evolution of the coronavirus. In his opinion, other COVID-19 mutations will follow the omicron strain.

In evolution, the one who drives out his competitors from some ecological niche wins. Omicron is now successfully doing this – displacing other strains of coronavirus Roman ZinovkinBiologist

Zinovkin stressed that new variants of the coronavirus may develop now. The scientist added that vaccination helps to mitigate the effects of the spread of this strain. In his opinion, it is necessary to start developing drugs to combat omicron.

25Russians contracted the omicron strain of coronavirus

The origin of the “omicron”

Russian scientists Vitaly Zverev and Pyotr Chumakov commented on the version of the development of the omicron by a biohacker. They admitted that this was possible in theory. However, Zverev stressed that he did not share the version of the artificial origin of the omicron strain.

According to Zinovkin, the omicron evolved from the alpha variant in the human body, which had impaired immune systems.