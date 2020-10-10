British scientists have named the new symptoms of coronavirus infection. Among them: muscle pain, fatigue and blisters on the legs. The Daily Mail cites research for the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (SAGE).

Experts emphasize that the manifestation of symptoms depends on the age of the infected and the characteristics of the organisms.

The UK Department of Health has decided not to include the newly discovered signs of infection on the COVID-19 indicator list so as not to overwhelm testing centers.

Earlier in October, scientists at the University of Birmingham in the UK showed that taking vitamin D when it is deficient can be a way to protect yourself from getting the coronavirus. They found that healthcare workers who became isolated after developing symptoms of COVID-19 were more likely to suffer from vitamin deficiencies.