One of the most sensational strains of coronavirus in recent years is the British version. Today, he requires special attention from scientists and doctors to his study. Moreover, it is extremely important and interesting for people to know what symptoms it is characterized by. This will allow you to quickly pay attention to some non-standard manifestations and seek help in time.

Symptoms of the British strain

Experts note that the main symptomatology, which is likely to indicate the development of COVID-19, in the British version is the same as in the original version of the infection. So, those infected with the British strain note in themselves:

an increase in body temperature – and it can be both quite significant (39 and above), and remains at a subfebrile level, not exceeding 37-37.2;

cough, mostly dry, there may be perspiration, but without a sharp pain in the throat;

headache;

trouble smelling.

At the same time, British scientists, who were among the first to encounter a new type of infection, reported three additional symptoms that accompany this strain. Moreover, the patients did not pay attention to them before. So, among the additional signs of the British strain are called:

muscle pain, and often there is a feeling that not only muscles, but also bones hurt;

increased fatigue;

the appearance of blisters on the legs.

There is also a version that it is the British version of the virus that causes certain hearing impairments. The infection develops quickly enough, a person feels a violation of the state sharply, and even in the middle of complete health, that is, he was quite well, and then suddenly it suddenly became bad. At least one of the symptoms appears unexpectedly, doctors say.

Children’s version

Experts also highlight the manifestations of the British strain in children in a separate article. So, as foreign experts note, children infected with this variant of the coronavirus suffer from fatigue and are distinguished by their withdrawn behavior. Infants with COVID-19 of the new version roll in crying fits and tantrums.

Half of the children under study with the new virus variation have a headache. Also, children suffer from stomachs. Also on the list of childhood symptoms:

temperature – also often subfebrile values;

sore throat;

loss of appetite.

The British subtype of coronavirus was first talked about in December 2020, when it began to spread around the world. British doctors described his first symptoms back in October. The new variant of infection differs in that it is considered more infectious (some sources claim that it can be 70% more infectious), and also has a higher spread rate. In this regard, there were even warnings about special caution in connection with it. At the same time, it does not yet say that it is more deadly, experts say.

Today the virus of the new mutation has been reported in more than 40 countries. The first case of detecting such a strain in Russia at the end of the New Year’s holidays announced Anna Popova, Chief Sanitary Doctor of Russia… The infection was brought in in December by a man from the United Kingdom. However, he felt well and did not notice any symptoms of infection. By the end of the January New Year weekend, he no longer posed a danger to others, since he did not emit the virus. According to experts, PCR tests can also detect a new strain of infection.