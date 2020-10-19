Scientists from University College London and the Royal National Committee have discovered that hearing impairment may indicate infection with a new type of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, writes October 18 Express…

As the newspaper writes, in recent weeks in the UK, as in other countries of the world, the number of coronavirus infections has increased. Instead, the number of complaints of unexplained hearing loss, noise and ringing in the ears also increased.

“Tinnitus is the name for unexplained sounds, including ringing, buzzing, hissing or throbbing. Scientists recently urged doctors to pay attention to the signs of tinnitus, as it may be an under-studied symptom of the coronavirus, ”the report says.

The scientists noted that hearing loss and tinnitus were previously observed in patients with COVID-19 and the influenza virus, but were not isolated as a symptom.

Experts emphasized that tinnitus can also indicate a number of other dangerous diseases, so when it appears, you should consult a doctor.

As explained REN TV virologist Anatoly Altstein hearing changes are not a specific symptom of coronavirus. The infection attacks the vessels in different places in the human body.

On October 16, biophysicist Nelly Sosedova told what to look for in case of suspected asymptomatic COVID-19. According to her, the insidiousness of the coronavirus lies in the fact that the disease can proceed without signs characteristic of other viruses.

Currently, among the most common symptoms of coronavirus are high fever, loss of smell, cough.

In August, scientists at the Center for Cardiovascular Research, Icahn School of Medicine on Mount Sinai, New York, said that low (35.5 ° C and below) may indicate an extremely severe course of coronavirus.