Scientists from University College London and the Royal National Committee have named a new symptom of the coronavirus. According to them, changes in hearing may indicate infection, writes Express.

As the experts found out, some of the patients who were diagnosed with the coronavirus had previously complained of tinnitus – ringing or tinnitus. There have also been cases when in patients who have had severe COVID-19, this symptom later developed into complete hearing loss.

Despite the fact that by now there are already quite a lot of works devoted to the coronavirus and its associated symptoms, little is known about the hearing impairment it causes. In this regard, they urged doctors to pay more attention to such manifestations of infection.

At the same time, scientists noted that tinnitus can be a sign of other diseases as well. If a person is infected with a coronavirus, most likely, his hearing impairment will be accompanied by other, more common symptoms, experts say.

In August, scientists from the University of Manchester identified hearing problems in patients with coronavirus. Then experts noted that violations in former patients appeared two months after discharge from the hospital.