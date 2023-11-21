He switch It hit the market in 2017, and since then it has received multiple updates of all kinds. However, it’s been a while since anything substantial changed in the console’s firmware. While many fans hope this will happen once we get to a version with a substantial enough number, it appears that this has not been the case this time around, since the Nintendo platform has received its 17.0.0 update, and not much has changed.

Yesterday, November 20, overnight, update 17.0.0 arrived on the Nintendo Switch and, like the latest firmware improvements, this version does not require the user to restart the console, so it’s very likely that you didn’t even know that a new version is now available. Unfortunately, nothing of much value is introduced here, as only the list of “bad words” has been expanded, as well as a series of general improvements to the system.

According to famous data miner OatmealDome, a Nazi phrase has been blocked in all languages. Likewise, some Japanese phrases involving killing, and “Leprosy” in Dutch, have received the same treatment. While this is all that’s offered in the Switch’s 17.0.0 update, Nintendo has also taken Super Mario Bros. Wonder to its version 1.0.1.

[Nintendo Switch Firmware Update] A rebootless update for 17.0.0 is out. The sole changes are to the bad word lists: – A Nazi phrase is now blocked in all languages ​​instead of only some.

– Some Japanese phrases involving killing were blocked.

– “Leprosy” was blocked in Dutch. — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) November 21, 2023

Here we find that by selecting “Restart” or “Exit level”, your heart points will now go back to how they were when you entered. Besides, credits were fixed to add missing personnel, such as Berenice Hofsetz and David Potts.

Likewise, the name of Dawn M. Bennett, Nabbit’s voice actress, is now correct, as her last name was previously misspelled, and is now fixed. A credit was also set for a studio used to record voice lines, Keywords Studiosto specifically credit Keywords Studios Brasil.

Undoubtedly, a series of changes that do not modify the overall experience of the Switch or Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but they are updates that need to be carried out, this despite the fact that many would have liked to see something more. On related topics, the Switch did inspire the Steam Deck. Likewise, new details about the open world of Hogwarts Legacy on Switch.

Editor’s Note:

It’s a shame that the Switch no longer receives substantial updates. However, it’s also true that there isn’t much that can be added to the overall console experience anymore. While there’s always room for more, like music in the menus, the truth is that the console is already fine just as it is right now.

Via: OatmealDome