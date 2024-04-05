Home page World

From: John Welte

The city of Pozzuoli in the west of the Italian metropolis of Naples. It lies on the supervolcano Campi Flegrei, where there have been a series of earthquakes. © Christoph Sator/dpa

The supervolcano near Naples has startled people in the Bay of Pozzuoli with a new swarm earthquake. The mayor reacts.

Pozzuoli – The supervolcano of the Phlegraean Fields west of Naples is once again shaking up the approximately 500,000 residents in the red zone of the risk area. In total, the earth shook 15 times in southern Italy on Thursday (April 4) from 3:48 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Supervolcano in Italy: Next swarm earthquake in the Phlegraean Fields – people flock to the streets out of fear

The first stronger quake of magnitude 2.9 was recorded in the Gulf of Pozzuoli at 7:14 a.m., followed by a second, stronger earthquake of magnitude 3.2 at 7:32 a.m. According to the National Geophysical and Volcanological Institute INGV, the earthquakes occurred at shallow depths, the first large one at 3 km, the second at 2.6 km.

As in previous quakes, people flocked to the streets for fear of larger tremors. Students did not go to class, the portal reports cronacaflegrea.it.

The mayor of Pozzuoli, Luigi Manzoni, addressed the worried citizens on Facebook: “I understand that the swarm of quakes may have caused fear and concern. We are in constant contact with the Vesuvius Observatory and Civil Protection and will keep you updated through our institutional channels.”

Quakes shook the bottom of the Pozzuoli docks

The other impacts had magnitudes of 1.8, 1.5, 1.2 or less. The quakes took place in the port of the town of Pozzuoli, the area is considered the center of the area's uplift caused by the supervolcano. Since January 2011, the ground level here has risen by 1.17 meters. One of the consequences: The port of Pozzuoli is becoming increasingly shallow and ships are already having problems accessing it. On Wednesday it was seen how INGV technicians examined the currently steaming volcanic crater of the Solfatara near Pozzuoli.

Since June 2023, the supervolcano has increased its activity. There were numerous earthquakes. On September 7th, a magnitude 3.8 earthquake shook the Phlegraean Fields. There was minor damage to buildings in Agnano, a suburb of Naples, and a power outage in Pozzuoli. On September 27th, an even stronger earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 was measured, which was still felt in Rome. Once again there was minor damage to the building.

Chunks fall from a popular pilgrimage church

In June and August, the earth in the region shook over 1,000 times, in September over 600 times, and in October even over 1,350 times. The swarm earthquakes continued in the new year. The constant tremors wear down the structure of the buildings in Pozzuoli. Due to fears of an impending collapse, the authorities have closed the baroque pilgrimage church Assunta a Mare (Assumption of Mary by the Sea) to believers.

A map from the INGV shows that the series of quakes took place in the port waters of Pozzuoli. © INGV

For centuries people have prayed here for the happy return of sailors and fishermen – and prayed for protection from the volcano. Pastor Don Antonio Russo announced in mid-March, according to cronacaflegrea.it “the immediate closure of the church due to the successive seismic events and the falling of debris both inside and outside the church.” Public buildings are regularly checked for damage. An inventory of all private buildings in the red zone has been underway since last week. Teams of technicians will initially examine 12,000 structures from the outside.

Authorities are examining 12,000 buildings for earthquake damage

At the end of this first inspection phase there will be loud noises tg24.sky.it created an overview map highlighting the most vulnerable areas, on which interested citizens can request further detailed information on individual buildings in a second phase. “The aim of this activity,” emphasizes Elena Speranza from the Civil Protection Department, “is to quantify the total economic needs in the intervention area in order to be able to seismically rehabilitate the buildings.” A further phase will be to clarify how and in what way The extent to which the state will support private individuals in securing buildings in need of renovation.

There is unlikely to be any calm in the region for the time being. An expert recently warned of a huge catastrophe and reiterated that “the volcanic risk in the Phlegraean Fields is permanent and unpredictable.”