Suzuki he launched the new Swift, the fourth generation of the iconic hatchback from the Hamamatsu house. This latest evolution is equipped with mild-hybrid engine to contain consumption and emissions, and advanced safety systems. It should be noted that the Swift is a very important model for Suzuki, considering the others 9 million units sold until October 2023.

The new Swift is similar in size to the old model, measuring 3,860 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width And 1,495 mm in heightwith a step of 2,450 mm. Its trunk varies from 265 to 980 litresas the weight fluctuates between 1,024 and 1,112 kg.

New Suzuki Swift 2024 front 3/4

Aesthetically, the car has a front black grille flat and distinctive, “L” shaped headlights which are integrated with rounded shoulder lines and flared fenders. The side profile shows muscular contours and a design of the suspended roofadding a touch of dynamism to the lines.

The rear is distinguished by combination lights three-dimensional and a large bumper. The color range includes nine single-color and four options two-tone, including new colors such as Frontier Blue Pearl Metallic and Cool Yellow Metallic. Notably, Frontier Blue Pearl Metallic joins Cordoba Red Metallic as a deep, vivid hue, three-coat paint job.

The new Swift features a cabin spacious and comfortable. Inside, the cabin design is driver-oriented, with a central dial and angled controls for intuitive use. The dashboard a two shadesblack and light grey, together with the front door finishes, give a sporty appearance.

Cockpit dashboard with 9-inch HD touchscreen

An HD touchscreen dominates the dashboard 9 incheswhich allows connection to smartphones via Apple CarPlay And Android Auto Street Wifi and USB. Furthermore, it supports voice recognition, music playback Bluetooth and displays information about the vehicle's status.

The new Suzuki Swift is Hybrid and 4×4

The new Swift is equipped with a renewed Hybrid petrol engine 1.2 liter 3-cylinder with 61 kW (83 HP) and 112 Nmassociated with 12 volt hybrid system (mild-hybrid), which uses the kinetic energy generated during deceleration to store it in the lithium ion battery.

Engine compartment 1.2 liter 3-cylinder 83 HP

During acceleration, the hybrid system assists the engine, optimizing fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. The new delivery of the maximum torque occurs at 4,500 rpm instead of the previous 2,800 rpm. The expected maximum speed is between 160 and 170 km/h.

The Swift puts power to the ground through the 5-speed manual gearbox or CVT automatic and as regards traction it is equipped with the technologyAllGrip Autoan automatic four-wheel drive system, which comes into action when it detects the loss of traction of the front wheels, transferring torque to the rear wheels through a viscous joint.

The Swift is mild-hybrd and 4×4 with AllGrip Auto technology

This provides additional traction on slippery surfaces such as snow or other loose roads, helping to improve driving in difficult conditions.

Swift's ADAS

The new Swift is equipped with a complete set of ADAS systems for driving assistance, which are:

Attenofrena (DSBS II) : Uses millimeter-wave radar and camera to detect vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians, warning the driver of an imminent collision and applying automatic braking to reduce the impact.

: Uses millimeter-wave radar and camera to detect vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians, warning the driver of an imminent collision and applying automatic braking to reduce the impact. #Drive straight ahead with lane keeping (LKA) + Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) : helps the driver maintain a central position in the lane and provides steering assistance to avoid obstacles that are too close to the vehicle.

: helps the driver maintain a central position in the lane and provides steering assistance to avoid obstacles that are too close to the vehicle. #StayAwake+ (DMS): monitors the driver's eyes and face, issuing warnings if drowsy or distracted.

New Suzuki Swift 2024 on the road

Other systems present include the recognition of road signsmonitoring of blind spotsthe rear cross traffic alert, the adaptive speed control and eCall.

Price, how much does the new Swift cost

Suzuki Swift price starts from 22,500 euros for the front-wheel drive version with 5-speed manual gearbox, while the 4WD version with manual gearbox costs 24,500 euros. The variant automatic two-wheel drive sits in the middle, with a price of 24,000 euros.

→ 1.2 Hybrid Top 2WD: €22,500

→ 1.2 Hybrid Top CVT: €24,000

→ 1.2 Hybrid Top Allgrip 4WD: €24,500

New Suzuki Swift photo

Suzuki Swift Hybrid AllGrip test video

Suzuki Swift Hybrid AllGrip test video (Old generation)

