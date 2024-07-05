There Suzuki recently updated the crossover S-Cross Hybrid with a new one restyling mainly focused on updating the ADAS equipment as standardin accordance with the new european regulations mandatory for advanced driver assistance systems, which came into force on 7 July 2024.

ADAS Suzuki S-Cross, news

The main new features of the Suzuki S-Cross concern the equipment of ADAS systems driving assistance:

Attentofrena Liv. 2 – Dual Sensor Brake Support II (DSBS II) : uses millimeter-wave radar and a camera to detect vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians, warning the driver and, if necessary, braking to avoid collisions.

: uses millimeter-wave radar and a camera to detect vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians, warning the driver and, if necessary, braking to avoid collisions. Guidadritto Level 3 : integrates Lane Keep Assist (LKA) and Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) to keep the vehicle in lane and assist in emergency maneuvers.

: integrates Lane Keep Assist (LKA) and Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) to keep the vehicle in lane and assist in emergency maneuvers. Road Guard – Driver Monitoring System (DMS) : monitors the driver to detect distractions and signs of fatigue.

: monitors the driver to detect distractions and signs of fatigue. Eyes at the limit Liv. 2 – Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR): reads road signs and automatically adapts the speed to the speed limit.

New Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid ADAS Attentofrena

Other systems include:

Shoulder Guard – Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)

Vaipure – Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Partifacile – Hill hold control

eCall – emergency call

Line up with Stop&Go – Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop&Go function in versions with automatic transmission

Suzuki S-Cross Top and Top+ and Starview trims

The S-Cross Hybrid range also features significant improvements in other equipment: Top and Top+ and Starview. The first and second include as standard a multimedia system with 9” touch screen, integrated navigator, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with wireless connection, “Nontiabbaglio” system, and electrochromic rearview mirror. The third adds Android Auto with wireless connection“Nontiabbaglio” system, and electrochromic rearview mirror.

New Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid

The installations Top and Top+ are available with 1.4 48V engine and manual gearboxwhile the setup Starview It is always equipped with automatic transmission and 1.5 140V engine. All versions also have four-wheel drive as standard. Suzuki AllGrip Selectwith four driving modes.

Prices, how much does the S-Cross Hybrid cost with incentives

List prices for the S-Cross Hybrid range range from 27.990 euros of the S-Cross Hybrid 1.4 48V 2WD 6MT Top version up to 36.390 euros of the S-Cross Hybrid 1.5 140V 4WD AT Starview. All versions of the S-Cross Hybrid benefit from the government incentives expected for the band 61-135 g/km of CO2.

S-Cross cockpit dashboard

Taking into account the bonuses, for example, the 1.4 48V 2WD 6MT Top version costs 22,490 eurosthanks to a discount of 2,500 euros applied by Suzuki in the event of a trade-in/scrapping and 3,000 euros in government incentives.

→ S-Cross 1.4 Boosterjet 48V 2WD Top: €27,990

→ S-Cross1.4 Boosterjet 48V 2WD Top+: €29,590

→ S-Cross1.4 Boosterjet 48V 4WD AllGrip Top: €30,990

→ S-Cross1.4 Boosterjet 48V 4WD AllGrip Top+: €32,590

→ S-Cross1.5 Dualjet 140V Starview AT: €33,390

→ S-Cross1.4 Boosterjet Hybrid 4WD AllGrip Starview: €36,390

New Suzuki Vitara S-Cross 2024

Suzuki Vitara S-Cross Hybrid Video Test

Test, test Suzuki S-Cross Full Hybrid AllGrip 140V VIDEO

