New generation of the crossover Suzuki S-Cross, strictly Hybrid with 48 V hybrid system And 4 × 4 AllGrip Select all-wheel drive. In 2022 it will also be equipped with a new engine full hybrid, with an unprecedented thermal unit and AGS robotic transmission.

But now let’s find out what’s new, what changes compared to the previous generation S-Cross Hybrid.

New Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid, exterior features

Outside, the new Suzuki S-Cross has a real muscular look SUV, with the piano-black front grille that stands out for its imposing appearance. The large grille surface is marked by the Suzuki emblem suspended from a chrome bar.

The front and rear are characterized by details silver for skid-plates. The front and rear light clusters Led add a touch of style to energy savings, while i squared wheel arches underline its “hard” character.

The new S-Cross Hybrid is available in eight colors. Metallic colors include new Oslo Gray, Dubai Black, Grand Canyon Orange, Arctic White, Seville Red, Capri Blue and New York Silver. They are flanked by Santorini White, with a pastel finish.

New Suzuki S-Cross cockpit and trunk, inside as it is

The interior of the new S-Cross Hybrid is characterized by elegant surfaces and large windows, including the panoramic roof. The seats, with sides, seat and back in leather, have a finish in the central part with fabric effect. The dashboard design is modern. The instrument cluster has a broad and strong profile three-dimensional.

The spacious 9 “touchscreen in the center of the dashboard ensures smartphone connectivity wireless and integrates all the information on the car. At the center of the central tunnel we find the 4 × 4 AllGrip system selector.

The space on board is sufficient for 5 people. The folding backrests with 60:40 split facilitate loading into the trunk, which has a capacity of 430 liters.

Finally, the panoramic roof features two sliding glass panels. When the roof is closed the length of the glazed area is even to 100 cm and can be opened to ensure an exposed surface up to 56 cm in length.

Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid features hybrid system

The new S-Cross Hybrid from a technical point of view includes the proven engine 1.4 BOOSTERJET with Suzuki 48 V hybrid system (mild-hybrid) and the 4 × 4 AllGrip Select system.

The S-Cross Hybrid is equipped with the Suzuki 48V hybrid system which powers a 10 kW electric motor. Under normal conditions the system is capable of reduce fuel consumption, ensuring support for torque delivery through an electric motor. When it detects the power requirement, the torque compensation system and the torque boost they increase response, fluidity and acceleration.

Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid is available with a six-speed manual gearbox or, alternatively, a convenient change automatic with torque converter six-speed.

At the transmission level, you can choose between front-wheel drive and that 4 × 4 AllGrip Select, electronically controlled. All-wheel drive has a propeller shaft on the rear axle, to which torque is transmitted via a electronically controlled hydraulic coupling, that the pilot can take advantage of by choosing between four different modes: Auto, Sport, Snow and Lock.

The electronic control unit consequently adapts the amount of torque to be transferred to the rear wheels and communicates with the system ESP, the engine management and the other on-board systems to always guarantee the best traction.

Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid infotainment

The infotainment system of the new Suzuki S-Cross integrates Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, the communication system Bluetooth (for both calls and audio streaming) and the Vocal recognition.

To keep all on-board systems under control, it is also able to show data on driving behavior with consumption, autonomy, hybrid system management and notices. Finally, it interfaces with the rear camera and a 360 ° with vision bird eye.

ADAS on the new Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid

The new S-Cross Hybrid is equipped with advanced ADAS systems security e level 2 autonomous driving, integrated with cameras and sensors.

The system “Be careful, brake” (DSBS-Dual Sensor Brake Support) warns the driver in the event of a risk of collision while driving and uses a monocular video camera it’s a radar sensor, which detect the presence of vehicles or pedestrians.

The Adaptive Cruise Control is able instead of accelerate and brake to maintain a predefined safety distance from the vehicle in front. In combination with the 6-speed automatic gearbox, with the stop & go function, can bring the vehicle to a complete stop where necessary, and then do restart the car when the vehicles in front resume driving, as in the case of heavy traffic.

The 360 ​​° camera takes advantage of the work of four cameras (front, rear and two side) and offers multiple views, including one 3D exterior, an internal synthetic e bird-eye, for maximum control when parking or maneuvering in confined spaces.

Along with these the new Suzuki S-Cross is also equipped with the following ADAS systems, level 2 autonomous driving:

“Guidadritto” (LDW-Lane Departure Warning and LDP-Lane Departure Prevention): lane departure warning and lane keeping system

(LDW-Lane Departure Warning and LDP-Lane Departure Prevention): lane departure warning and lane keeping system “Stay awake” (WA-Weaving Alert): monitoring the driver’s attention

(WA-Weaving Alert): monitoring the driver’s attention “Occhioallimite” (TSR-Traffic Sign Recognition): traffic sign recognition

(TSR-Traffic Sign Recognition): traffic sign recognition “Nontiabbaglio” (HBA-High Beam Assist): automatic high beam

(HBA-High Beam Assist): automatic high beam “Spaulders” (BSM-Blind Spot Monitor): blind spot monitoring

(BSM-Blind Spot Monitor): blind spot monitoring “Go ahead” (RCTA-Rear Cross Traffic Alert): monitoring blind spots when reversing

(RCTA-Rear Cross Traffic Alert): monitoring blind spots when reversing “Partifacile” (HHC-Hill Hold Control): assistance for hill starts.

Suzuki S-Cross prices, how much does it cost

At launch, the new S-Cross Hybrid can be purchased with a choice of two trim levels, TOP + And STARVIEW. The first is proposed only with manual gearbox and can be ordered in both the 2WD and all-wheel drive versions. The Starview version, on the other hand, is only available with automatic gearbox, can be ordered both 2WD and 4 × 4 ALLGRIP.

S-Cross Hybrid prices start at 28,890 euros for the Top + 2WD MT version and arrives, with a gap of Euro 2,300, a 33,690 Euros for the Starview 4WD AT version.

The difference between the front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions is 2,500 Euros. In the first phase of marketing, those who buy the car by 31/01/2022 benefits from the Suzuki offer, which provides benefits up to 3,000 euros in case of exchange and scrapping (for example the TOP + 2WD version would cost 25,890 Euros).

This offer is also valid if you book your car online with system Smart Buy, by paying a deposit of 500 Euros.

Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid rental and financing

In addition to the classic purchase, the car can also be driven with the formula Long Term Rental Suzuki Rent and financing Suzuki Solutions. The NLT Suzuki Rent formula provides for the setting up TOP + provides for an advance of 6,500 Euros + VAT and 36 installments of 199 Euros plus VAT: The rental offer also includes the full insurance coverage, which includes RCA, theft / fire and Kasko.

Financing Suzuki Solutions, designed in collaboration with AGOS, provides for an advance of 7,900 Euros and 36 monthly installments of 199 Euros, with a TAN of 4.98%. At the end of the three years, you can decide whether to keep the car by paying the residual amount or refinancing it, return it or transfer it to another Suzuki.

Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid Warranty

There warranty on the new S-Cross is 3 years, thanks to the offer Suzuki 3 Plus which includes 3 years or 100,000 km warranty, 3 years of “Suzuki Road Assistance” and 3 years of free checks.

During the purchase phase there is also the possibility of extending the warranty with the package Suzuki Smile, which leads the coverage to 5 years or 150,000 km. The latter also allows you to purchase packages from 3 or 5 maintenance.

