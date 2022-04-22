WI’m just trying to figure out if we’ve ever managed to do a longer tautogram. But cars are no longer simply presented, the manufacturers always have to come up with something special. Maserati, Mission, Mars, brand shop windows, Munich are the keywords for the new model from the Italians, which unfortunately begins with a G instead of an M, but nonetheless triggers anticipation among fans of the brand.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The Grecale sorts itself hierarchically below the Levante, but will soon overtake it in the favor of buyers, we’ll bet on that. Anyone who would like to see for themselves can do so until May 7th at Munich’s Odeonsplatz, where a first model will be on display. Of course, this can’t be an ordinary version, rather, as Maserati humbly lets us know, it was made unique with the help of the Fuoriserie customization program, inspired by the red planet Mars, which is why it imitates mineral dust and metal erosion with its very own metallic paintwork, among other things. In essence, Grecale remains Grecale, as a Mars messenger in the most extraterrestrial variant, which goes by the name of ET. Oh no, on Trofeo.

It is powered by a V6 petrol engine with a displacement of 3 liters, whose relationship to the Nettuno engine of the super sports car MC 20 should not be a disadvantage. It delivers 530 hp, enables the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 285 km/h. In more civil life, the model range includes two more petrol engines with four cylinders, mild hybrids and 300 or 330 hp. There is no diesel.









The Grecale makes a more modern impression than the Levante, which has been courting customers for some time, the digital cockpit and the two screens arranged one above the other in the middle set accents. There is also a head-up display. Although it has smaller external dimensions at 4.86 meters, it looks airier on the inside. As an Italian, of course, there is no artificial amplification of the engine sound, but there is music for the ears with up to 1000 watts. The Grecale is to come onto the market in the second half of the year, at tariffs between 71,000 and 110,000 euros. A year later, the lightning electric version Folgore is planned. Now only a final word with M. Mamma mia is missing, possibly.