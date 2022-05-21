The golden age of Playstation 2 in which the birth of iconic characters such as Jack and Daxter has ended, that’s because platform games have been losing weight over the years. And one of those beloved franchises was SlyCooper, same that could return in the near future thanks to a recently generated report.

The clearest clue to this return is a list of job applications on the official website of sucker-punch. The first is for a senior multiplayer systems designer and states that they are looking for someone who reads board game instruction manuals like they are spy novels. Indicating suspenseful content.

Sucker Punch Productions NEW Job Listing: “Senior Multiplayer Systems Designer” “Are you the sort of Systems Designer that reads though board game instruction manuals as if they were spy thrillers? Do you look through the rule set and instantly see opportunities for betrayals — @Zuby_Tech (@Zuby_Tech) May 12, 2022

Also, at no time sucker-punch it is mentioned that it is a new franchise, and if you look back, the only spy saga they have handled is that of Sly Cooper. Although the board game part is a bit confusing, meaning it could be a board game-style spin off. cluesbut it could be a different term.

The second job listing is for a multiplayer/network programmer implementing and deploying features that support a smooth and engaging cooperative gaming experience. As with the previous post, there is no talk of an IP, so it could be the triumphant return of infamous from firstlight, since Ghost of Tsushima It already has multiplayer.

editor’s note: The return of Sly Cooper could mean a lot to some, as it is quite a fun platform franchise, one that had quite a few releases behind it. However, in the PS3 era it had its downfall with a last not very successful title and an animated movie canceled by Sony.

Via: dualshockers