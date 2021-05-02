A technical draw and a victory for each side of the rift, with better feelings for the opposition than for the ruling party. This is, perhaps, the most synthetic balance that can be made of the electoral numbers of the new survey what Clarion forward this Sunday and that shows the updated voting intention in three levels: Nation, Province and City.

The study is from Opinion, a pioneering consultancy in online measurements that became better known for its very good forecasts in the 2015 Buenos Aires elections. In the last presidential elections, like the vast majority, it was far behind with its predictions. Among its clients, the firm currently has the City Government.

The survey was 1,800 cases nationwide, surveyed between April 12 and 23, with a margin of error of +/- 2.2%. From the outset, the report, titled “Citizen Thermometer” and of appearance, details a brief summary of the results:

– “The positive evaluation of the management from Alberto Fernandez falls for the fifth consecutive month. The 40% general discharge approval is the lowest value of the Fernández presidency “.

National survey of Opinaia, with 1,800 cases surveyed between April 12 and 23. How people view the current and future economic situation.

– “While the vaccination against Covid-19 is perceived as a priority of which the Government is dealing, demands a greater emphasis on the reactivation of the economy, and less relevance to the reform of Justice.

– “No changes are perceived in the economy. The assessment of the current situation remains negative, while expectations remain unfavorable. “

• As in the last three editions of the Thermometer, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta Y Maria Eugenia Vidal are the two better positioned leaders, with a favorable image balance “.

The electoral fight

The electoral chapter of the study begins with a sensitive question. For people, the STEP should be done? On the currently stipulated date? Should they be optional or directly discontinued?

The numbers are interesting, especially since the Front of All Y Together for Change they do not finish agreeing what they will do. It was speculated that there was already consensus to delay the entire process for a month, waiting for the health situation to improve, but that presumption has not yet been put on paper.

National survey of Opinaia, with 1,800 cases surveyed between April 12 and 23. Do the people want the government to win or lose the legislative elections?

And what do people think? A 38% replied that I know “should suspend”, against 30% who ask that they be optional and 31% who claim that they be done normally (on August 8).

Then, a first approximation is made of the intention to vote at the national level. Respondents are asked: “Regardless of who you plan to vote for, How would you like the government of Alberto Fernández to do in the next elections?“.

– A 41% want me to lose. And the rest is divided equally: 29% want him to win and another 29% do not care. The greatest rejection of the ruling party occurs among men, the upper class, in the City and those over 50 years of age.

Later the distinction is made by district, with six political options similar to those that competed in the presidential elections of October 2019; plus the “none” and “don’t know” variants. These were the results at all three levels.

Nation:

1) Together for Change: 25%.

2) In Front of All: 24%.

3) Don’t know: 21%.

4) None: 14%.

5) Non-Kirchnerist Peronism: 7%.

6) Front Awakening: 5%.

7) Left Front: 3%.

8) Front Nos: 1%.

Here you see a technical tie between the two main alliances, with a smaller gap than the margin of error. Is very even dispute comes from the first measurement What did Opinion ahead of the legislative 2021, in September of last year.

National survey of the Opinaia consultancy. His forecast for this year’s legislative elections.

Province:

1) In Front of All: 29%.

2) Together for Change: 25%.

3) Don’t know: 17%.

4) None: 13%.

5) Non-Kirchnerist Peronism: 7%.

6) Front Awakening: 5%.

7) Left Front: 3%.

8) Front Nos: 1%.

In this case, although the ruling party follows first, the difference it makes from Together for Change is very low, with respect to the triumph it achieved in the main district of the country in 2019.

Town:

1) Together for Change: 37%

2) Don’t know: 20%

3) In Front of All: 19%.

4) None: 9%.

5) Awakening Front: 6%.

6) Non-Kirchnerist Peronism: 5%.

7) Left Front: 2%.

8) Front Nos: 2%.

In this last scenario the advantage of Together for Change is consolidated, although also without reaching the levels of the last national election. And the liberal variant (Awakening) deflates a bit, which at some point threatened to exceed double digits.

