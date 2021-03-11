An electoral mantra that repeats Horacio Rodríguez Larreta -and that exasperates his anti-K allies- is that close to 50% of the voters are for out of the crack and it will be the decisive group for the presidential one in 2023. That would explain its calculated balance. And the head of the Buenos Aires government seems to have some reason, or at least his hypothesis coincides with the numbers of a new national survey that he advances Clarion this Thursday. It is a study of Pérez Aramburú & Asociados, one of the consulting firms that officially worked for the Cambiemos government and has been analyzing the scenarios for the 2021 legislative elections.

The survey was carried out between February 23 and 25, with 1,409 cases. The results were presented with a margin of error of +/- 2.7%. In the 28-page report, the weight of the “No crack”. Locates them around 60%.

When discrimination is made by gender, age, socioeconomic level and area of ​​residence, it is concluded that the “No crack” are more among women (66%, against 54% of men), youths (63% among those aged 18 to 29, against 59% of those aged 30 to 49 and 60% of those over 50), upper class (63%, against 62% of the average and 55% of the low) and those who they live in the interior (63%, against 57% of the GBA and 56% of the porteños).

Then, when they ask respondents to evaluate national management, count their economic expectations, or rate the images of top politicians, it becomes clear that the “No crack” have a rather oppositional profile. According to this survey, their opinions are closer to those of those who define themselves as “macristas” than to those who identify themselves as “Kirchnerists.”

An example: When asked about the current economic situation, only 23% of Kirchnerists classify it as negative, against 80% of Macristas and 67% of “No crack” who choose the same answer.

Another sample: 88% of K respondents approve the management of Alberto Fernandez, against only 11% of the macristas and 25% of the “No crack” who also do so.

The last: only 18% of Kirchnerists believe that management decisions are made Cristina Kirchner, against 78% of macristas and 51% of the “No crack” who believe something similar.

Another interesting fact about this group that departs from polarization is its rejection -with nuances- to the two emblematic figures of this fight: the vice president and Mauricio Macri.

– Among the “No crack”, Cristina combines 22% positive, 10% regular and 62% negative (plus 5% of ns / nc).

– While Macri, within the same group, add 25% positive, 24% regular and 48% negative (complete 3% of ns / nc).

Voting intention for legislative

About the end of the report, Perez Aramburú enters the electoral chapter. And there again appear the “No crack” with a more oppositional profile than an official one.

“In October there will be elections to elect National Deputies and Senators. Although it is still missing, today would you be closer to voting for national government candidates or opposition candidates? “asked the consultant.

– Lthe Kirchnerists and the Macristas exhibited a similar level of fidelity: the first 84% would vote for government candidates and the second, 81%, opposition candidates.

– While the “No crack “ they were divided like this: 25% would vote for government candidates, 49% for opponents and 26% still do not know or did not answer.

Then the signature ask for the “useful vote”: “Some people say that in these legislative elections they are going to vote for the candidate they like the most regardless of whether he has many or few chances of winning and others say that they are going to vote for the candidate who has the best chance of beating Kirchnerism. What are you going to do? to do?”.

– Between the “No crack”, 44% anticipates a helpful vote anti k and 42%, a freer decision (14% ns / nc)..

This oppositional preponderance manifests itself again among the “No crack” in the last table of the study, when the electoral floors and ceilings of the two main political spaces.

– With respect to Front of All, 13% of “No crack” “sure will vote”, 20% “could vote”, 47% “sure won’t vote for it” and 20% “ns / nc”.

– About Together for Change, 12% of “No crack” “sure will vote”, 28% “could vote”, 37% “sure won’t vote for it” and 23% “ns / nc”.

