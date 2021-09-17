fromAndreas Schmid conclude

Shortly before the federal election, another survey sees the SPD in front of the Union – and comparatively clearly. The lead grows while the Greens lose.

Munich – The days until the federal elections are getting shorter – but the gap between the Union and the SPD is apparently larger at the same time. According to a recent survey, the Social Democrats can further extend their lead over the CDU / CSU.

Bundestag election survey: SPD extends lead – CDU remains constant

As can be seen from surveys by the polling institute ipsos, the SPD around Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz currently has 27 percent. A plus of two percentage points compared to the last survey. Because the Union remains at 21 percent, the SPD increases its lead over the current coalition partner.

According to these surveys, a grand coalition would be mathematically possible. It is still questionable whether this will happen. Scholz remains covered in the question, but emphasizes that he definitely wants to be the strongest force. The first SPD politicians like Kevin Kühnert have already announced that they will be giving up if there is another Groko. In the meantime, the Union does not seem to be really sure about a possible Groko continuation. The current statements by CSU boss Markus Söder and CDU boss and chancellor candidate Armin Laschet resemble a zigzag course.

Federal election poll: Greens lose one point – but remain clearly the third strongest force

According to the survey, the Greens no longer seem to be able to participate in the race for the Chancellery. The party around Chancellor candidate Annelana Baerbock loses one percentage point and would currently be the third strongest force with 18 percent. In view of the 8.9 percent in the last general election, this can certainly be seen as a success. In view of the far better survey results in the past, it was also a defeat.

AfD (11 percent / ± 0) and FDP (10 percent / -1) follow behind the Greens. According to ipsos, the Left Party comes to 7 percent (± 0) and thus still cannot get rid of all worries about missing the Bundestag entry. This requires at least five percent. Other polls had recently seen the left below seven percent.

Notes on the survey The results of the Ipsos election forecast are based on a mixed-mode survey. The results included an online survey n = 1,000 (510 men, 490 women), which was carried out from September 15 to 16. In order to calibrate the data, a representative CATI survey with a sample size greater than = 1,000 was also collected. This mixed method gives the data a higher level of validity. In addition, the data are weighted representative of the eligible population in Germany according to age, gender, education and region.

Bundestag election: “The SPD is going into the crucial week with a solid lead”

Dr. Robert Grimm, Head of Political and Social Research at Ipsos in Germany, classifies the results of the Ipsos Sunday question as follows: “The SPD is entering the crucial week before the federal election in 2021 with a solid lead. However, the Union was able to halt its downward trend and is stabilizing as the second strongest party. “

Despite a difference of now six percentage points, the polling institute believes that the outcome of the election is still open, as a significant number of voters have not yet made a final decision. (as)