Home page politics

Split

The traffic light coalition cannot improve in a new survey. Skepticism about immigration in Germany is also increasing.

Berlin – Satisfaction with the federal government remains low. According to the current ARD Germany trend published on Thursday, only 19 percent of those surveyed said they were “satisfied” or “very satisfied”. On the other hand, 70 percent said they were “less satisfied” or “not at all satisfied” with the work of the traffic light coalition. This corresponds to the values ​​from the beginning of September.

The results of the so-called Sunday question have also hardly changed. The CDU and CSU union lost one percentage point to 28 percent in the survey by the Infratest Dimap institute. This is followed by the AfD with 22 percent, ahead of the SPD with 16 percent and the Greens with 14 percent (all unchanged). Six percent is still predicted for the FDP, while the Left remains below the five percent hurdle at four percent.

Current survey: Figures on the ARD Germany trend

Of the members of the Federal Cabinet, only Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) received a positive rating with a narrow majority of 51 percent. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) follows in second place with 35 percent, ahead of Finance Minister Christian Lindner with 31 percent and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz with 27 percent.

Union (CDU/CSU): 28 percent (-1 percent compared to the last survey)

28 percent (-1 percent compared to the last survey) AfD: 22 percent

22 percent SPD: 16 percent

16 percent The green: 14 percent

14 percent FDP: 6 percent

6 percent The left: 4 percent

4 percent Source: Infratest Dimap

However, things are not looking any better for the leaders of the opposition. CDU leader Friedrich Merz only achieved approval of 27 percent. AfD parliamentary group leader Alice Weidel follows with 19 percent and Left Party leader Janine Wissler with nine percent.

New survey: dissatisfaction with migration policy is growing

The survey also shows: Skepticism towards immigration has increased overall in Germany. Currently, six out of ten Germans (64 percent) tend to associate disadvantages with immigration. In May, 54 percent said this. In contrast, 27 percent currently say that Germany has advantages through immigration.

The government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz is doing anything but well in current surveys. (Archive photo) © Michael Kappeler/dpa

This means that support for limiting the number of refugees is also growing: 64 percent of Germans eligible to vote are currently in favor of Germany taking in fewer refugees (+12 compared to May 2023). 27 percent want to take in as many refugees as they currently do. Only 5 percent are currently in favor of Germany taking in more refugees (-3 compared to May 2023).

When it comes to the question of concrete measures to deal with refugees in Germany, strengthening border controls is currently receiving the highest level of support: eight out of ten Germans currently believe this measure is the right thing to do (82 percent). Eight out of ten Germans currently believe that Germany should conclude a refugee agreement with African countries is the right measure (77 percent). Seven out of ten Germans each consider the introduction of an upper limit for the admission of refugees (71 percent) and the classification of Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia as safe countries of origin (69 percent) to be the right measure.

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

For the survey, infratest dimap interviewed 1,302 eligible voters from Monday to Wednesday. The error rate was given as plus/minus two to three percentage points. (lrg/dpa)