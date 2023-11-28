Home page politics

In view of the budget crisis, the traffic light government is not only struggling with solutions, but also with its popularity. Olaf Scholz does particularly poorly.

Berlin – It was predictable that the budget crisis would not leave its mark on the reputation of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). The opposition has been harshly criticizing the traffic light government under Scholz’s leadership since the Karlsruhe ruling, and entrepreneurs and employees are looking forward to a partly unknown future in view of the billion-dollar hole. The traffic light government had already received poor survey results recently. A current survey shows how much the Chancellor’s personal popularity is suffering under the circumstances. It is clear: Scholz is currently more unpopular than his predecessor Angela Merkel, even when she was faced with times of crisis in the government.

Survey shows popularity ranking of top politicians in the budget crisis: Olaf Scholz continues to decline

As shown in a survey by the opinion research institute INSA for the Picture On Tuesday (November 28th), Olaf Scholz continues to fall on the list of the most popular politicians compared to mid-November. While the SPD politician came in 13th out of 20 in the last survey two weeks ago, he has since lost another two percentage points and is now only in 17th place. He was thus beaten by his government colleague Annalena Baerbock (Greens), overtaken his party colleague Kevin Kühnert (SPD), the Bavarian Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) and the AfD parliamentary group leader Alice Weidel on the popularity scale.

“No chancellor at INSA has ever been so bad,” said INSA founder Hermann Binkert Picture. There are only three politicians even further down than Olaf Scholz: AfD leader Tino Chrupalla, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) and Left Party leader Janine Wissler. According to the pollster’s assessment, this is, on the one hand, because Germans are dissatisfied with the government and this dissatisfaction is blamed on the Chancellor. On the other hand, Scholz has never been a real “lighting figure”. “51 percent of citizens think it’s bad,” Binkert continued. “This is the negative peak in the ranking of politicians.”

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is losing popularity: the traffic light government announces a speech in the Bundestag

A comparison with his predecessor Angela Merkel shows how poorly the Chancellor performs: Even when heated discussions about the migration crisis broke out in Germany around 2015, the former Chancellor remained popular. During her time in office, despite the difficulties and criticism, she never made it into the top 10 on the list.

The coalition must now see how it can find its way out of the budget crisis. Solutions for the billion-dollar hole that have arisen may be presented personally by the Chancellor on Tuesday morning (November 28th). Scholz had surprisingly announced a government statement and wanted to appear before the Bundestag for the first time since the traffic light government’s budget crisis broke out. So far he has only spoken out via video message. A two-hour debate is planned following his speech. It is expected that the opposition will sharply attack the government over the unconstitutional debt maneuver. (nz with dpa material)