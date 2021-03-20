KAccording to a survey, just under a fifth of companies in Germany offer employees regular corona tests. Another 28 percent say they want to do so shortly. This comes from the survey of the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK).

The larger the company, the more often there are test strategies or corresponding plans. Overall, around half of the companies still have no concrete plans. For almost a third of them, however, the test question does not arise at the moment, because they either work exclusively in the home office or the companies are “in complete lockdown”.

Small businesses badly affected

“Wherever the workforce is present in the company, the willingness to test is higher than is reflected in the overall result,” the authors explained. According to the DIHK, 8,000 companies from all sectors and regions took part in the survey between March 17th and 19th.

According to the DIHK, the companies cite a lack of information on how to handle the tests as well as the lack of training courses and the procurement of tests as the central challenge in developing corona test strategies. According to the survey, 40 percent of companies with at least 1,000 employees offer tests. Another 39 percent in this category say they will start testing soon.

Companies with fewer than 20 employees are particularly hard hit by the lockdown. For them, the costs of introducing a test concept would be particularly significant. The reluctance to test is understandable in this company category.

The topic of the employee tests should play a role at the federal-state summit on the corona pandemic on Monday. Companies are encouraged to volunteer to offer free rapid tests to workers as part of efforts to contain the pandemic.