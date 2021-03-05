Ricardo Rouvier Today he is not a member of the stable cast of pollsters of the national government. But he integrated it at some point and even had a fluid relationship with Alberto Fernandez, when the current president was Chief of Staff of Nestor Y Cristina Kirchner. For this reason, the monthly reports of this sociologist and consultant are often regarded with particular attention. Especially if, as in the latter, they bring negative data not only for the president, but also for his vice and even the Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof.

Rouvier’s latest study included 1,200 cases relieved throughout the country between February 21 and 28. That is to say, immediately after the scandal of the VIP vaccination. And the results of the survey confirm the hypothesis: that the controversy over privileges for the friends of power hit squarely at the heart of management of the Front of All.

Almost without nuance, Rouvier’s survey shows a fall in the images of the three main leaders of the ruling party and in the evaluation of important management axes, such as economic and health.

The report, of 36 pages, starts with a detailed enumeration of “Conclusions” serving as a guide:

Ricardo Rouvier national survey: 1,200 cases surveyed at the end of February. How the view on the management of the Covid evolved.

– “At a time when the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine and the beginning of the vaccination plan they began to represent a victory For the national government, the existence of privileged people in inoculation came to light and this fact the recovery crumbled image that was beginning to glimpse. However, a little more than half of Argentines value the work carried out by the Executive to obtain and apply the vaccines; but the opposite opinion grew to almost 46% “.

– “The belief about whether President knew or not the existence of privileged people in vaccination, is split in two. But in relation to the knowledge that the current Minister of Health (Carla Vizzotti) had about these events, the majority opinion (53%) is inclined to consider that they were aware “.

– “51% of Argentines describe what happened as reprehensible and believe that the President should have taken the steps so that this does not happen, 35% also sanction what happened, but think that these are difficult issues to control, while 6% downplay what happened. “

Ricardo Rouvier national survey: 1,200 cases surveyed at the end of February. How the view on management evolved.

– “The distrust generally around vaccines has dropped. Today, 51% fully trust any of the existing vaccines. However, there are still 15% who say they trust only some of them and 19% who do not believe in any of them. “

– “Grew up 12 percentage points trust on the russian vaccine; to a little more than half of the population, it generates more or equal confidence than the rest of the vaccines against COVID-19 “.

– “With respect to health crisis in general, the majority of the population does not feel safe before the handling of the situation by the Government. This feeling of insecurity continues to grow steadily and reached 59% in February. “

Ricardo Rouvier national survey: 1,200 cases surveyed at the end of February. How economic expectations evolved.

Ricardo Rouvier national survey: 1,200 cases surveyed at the end of February. How inflation expectations evolved.

– “The indicators of expectations about the evolution of the economy remain mostly negative and got worse in the last month (62%). On the other hand, the inflationary expectation it is also broadly negative and remains at 67% “.

– “However, 43% harbor hopes of an economic recovery for when the pandemic recedes, however those who believe that everything will continue the same as now are growing and now represent 40% of the population.”

– “The negative opinion on management of the government gets worse, is close to 57% and exceeds by 18 percentage points the positive opinion (39%) “.

– “It is considered that currently the President has a good relationship with the Unions, the Governors, the Church. relationship with Cristina Kirchner is visualized as good in half of the population, while 42% consider it bad or very bad “.

Ricardo Rouvier national survey: 1,200 cases surveyed at the end of February. How the image of Alberto Fernández evolved.

Ricardo Rouvier national survey: 1,200 cases surveyed at the end of February. How the image of Cristina Kirchner evolved.

Ricardo Rouvier national survey: 1,200 cases surveyed at the end of February. How the image of Axel Kicillof evolved.

– “In the sectors where the population observes the President’s worst ties are: the Opposition, the Judiciary, Journalism and the countryside.”

– “The presidential image fell 7 points With respect to January, the positive rating is 42% and the negative one rises to 55% “.

– “The head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, is the politician with best national rating at present and remains stable. The Governor of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, falls close to 6 points in its positive image and the negative one worsens 3 points “.

– “The lowest rated politicians in this list are the vice president Cristina F. de Kirchner, who shows a slight but sustained fall, and the former president Mauricio Macri, which remains stable. “