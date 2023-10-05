Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

According to a current survey, it remains unclear whether the FDP will be represented in the Wiesbaden state parliament after the Hesse election.

Berlin – A few days before Hesse election has the ZDF published a current political barometer. According to the survey, the CDU remains in the lead. The party of the incumbent Prime Minister Boris Rhine comes to 32 percent in the survey. The survey was carried out for ZDF by the Elections Research Group.

The other parties also remained stable in the last week before the Hesse election. The Greens That would come to 17 percent, which is exactly the same as the SPD. The AfD was just behind with 16 percent. The FDP Again, you have to worry about getting into the state parliament at five percent. According to the current survey, the left would miss this with 3 percent.

Final spurt of the FDP’s election campaign in Hesse with Christian Lindner. Things are getting tight for the Liberals. © Andreas Arnold/dpa

Many voters in Hesse are still undecided

According to the figures from the ZDF-Political barometer, many voters are still undecided before the Hesse election. 32 percent of those surveyed do not yet know who they want to vote for. For the representative survey, 1,000 randomly selected eligible voters in Hesse were interviewed by telephone and online from October 4th to 5th.

Election surveys are generally always subject to uncertainty, as the DPA news agency points out. Among other things, weakening party ties and increasingly short-term voting decisions make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weight the data collected. The research group indicates a statistical margin of error of two to three percentage points. In principle, surveys only reflect the opinion at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the election outcome.

Survey results before the Hesse election vary

Other current surveys on the Hesse election come to slightly different results. According to the Infratest dimap institute, the CDU has 31 percent, the Greens 17 percent and the SPD 16 percent. The AfD is currently at 15 percent in the survey commissioned by the AfD. The Insa Institute commissioned by the Bild newspaper sees the right-wing populists on a par with the SPD and the Greens at 16 percent.

The institutes only agree on one thing: the FDP will have to worry about its future in the Hessian state parliament. (dil/dpa)