The chairmen of the AfD parliamentary group, Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel, can look forward to good poll numbers. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

A new poll shows a clear winner. The Sunday trend sees the AfD on the rise, while the SPD is gaining and still losing.

Berlin – The new Insa survey makes you sit up and take notice – and not necessarily in a positive sense for the federal government. Because in sunday trend a big winner emerged, which, however, has nothing to do with SPD, Greens or FDP. In one of the Picture In the survey commissioned by the opinion research institute Insa, the AfD currently came up with 17 percent.

Poll results that the Alternative for Germany has not achieved for more than five years and could bring the party around the chairmen Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla into ecstasy.

Survey hammer: AfD big winners in the Sunday trend

Compared to the previous week, the AfD was able to increase by one percentage point in the survey and thus confirm the current values ​​​​in the most recent Forsa survey. Meanwhile, Bündnis90/Die Grünen can only dream of such growth at the moment. The party around Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economics Minister Robert Habeck must also sunday trend cope with another setback and is only 14 percent behind the result of the federal election. At that time, the population had cast 14.8 percent of their votes for the party.

But in the survey they were given the receipt, not least because of the “best man affair” surrounding State Secretary Patrick Graichen, in which Habeck apparently did not cut a good figure with the voters. Dissatisfaction with the implementation of the heating law could also have played a role in the loss of confidence in the current survey. In addition, after the Graichen affair, Habeck is already facing new trouble.

Sunday trend: Insa survey shows growth in the SPD and losses for the FDP

The FDP also ranked among the losers in the survey. The party of Finance Minister Christian Lindner also had to accept losses in the Sunday trend. The Liberals lost one percentage point compared to the previous week, as did their coalition partner.

Thus, as the only traffic light member, the SPD can at least feel a little like a winner. After all, the party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz was able to improve by one percent in the current survey and thus further confirm a certain upward trend after the survey lows. But compared to the AfD, the joy of 21 percent should probably be much more subdued.

Bad news for traffic lights: According to an Insa survey, the coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP loses the majority

Although the lead was reduced somewhat by the current results of the survey on the Union of CDU and CSU, according to the results, Friedrich Merz’s party is moving in sunday trend continues to lead their circles alone with an unchanged 28 percent. With the left, the third opposition party in the Bundestag also recorded slight gains of one percentage point compared to the previous week.

While the numbers of the SPD are pointing upwards, the federal government has suffered a significant setback. Because if there were federal elections next Sunday, the traffic light coalition would lose its majority according to the Insa survey.