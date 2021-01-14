Who will be the new CDU party leader? The race remains exciting. Two surveys try to identify a trend. Above all, one gets a tailwind.

Update from January 14th, 2:30 p.m .: Markus Söder when Union Chancellor Candidate. That is what a majority of respondents want a current one Forsa survey on behalf of the broadcasters RTL and ntv:

39 percent of those questioned are in favor of CSU chief and Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder and consider it more suitable for that Chancellery when Laschet, Röttgen and Merz . And 54 percent of the CDU supporters surveyed are also for Söder – that is only two percentage points less than for CSU supporters.

and and consider it more suitable for that when . And 54 percent of the CDU supporters surveyed are also for Söder – that is only two percentage points less than for CSU supporters. 24 percent are undecided.

Merz combined twelve percent in the survey, Laschet nine percent, Röttgen eight percent.

In the group of people over 60, the approval is for Söder as candidate for chancellor even bigger.

Friedrich Merz according to the survey, is particularly popular with supporters of the alternative for Germany. Every second AfD supporter spoke out in favor of Merz during the survey. Among the CDU supporters, it was only 12 percent.

Another survey, shortly before the CDU party congress, tries to shed light on the dark. Neither Merz, Laschet nor Röttgen have candidates for the CDU chairmanship broad support on the issue of Union candidate for chancellor. This is shown by a recent survey by FAZ and Capital under 500 decision-makers from politics, business and administration. But a desired coalition becomes clear in the survey: black-green. There is no reliable survey among the 1001 delegates who will vote at the CDU party congress.

When asked who the Leadership in politics and business as the next party chairman, the following picture emerged:

Friedrich Merz: 41 percent (economy) and 18 percent (politics)

41 percent (economy) and 18 percent (politics) Jens Spahn: 20 percent (economy) and seven percent (politics)

20 percent (economy) and seven percent (politics) Norbert Röttgen: 13 percent (economy) and 21 percent (politics)

13 percent (economy) and 21 percent (politics) Armin Laschet: 11 percent (economy) and 35 percent (politics)

New survey hammer for the CDU party leadership: Laschet is catching up massively – but someone else is ahead

Update from January 8th, 10:15 p.m .: The youngest survey showed it: Friedrich Merz is ahead in the race for the CDU party chairmanship – but the most conservative of the three candidates has few supporters in an important group, women. A week before the electoral party conference, the top of the Women’s Union For Armin Laschet or Norbert Röttgen pronounced as the new chairman. A mood picture in a switching conference of the federal executive committee of the women’s union on Thursday showed a slight lead for the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Laschet. Also the former chairwoman of the Women’s Union, Rita Süssmuth, decided on Laschet in an interview with the German Press Agency.

First report from January 8, 2021: Berlin – Laschet is catching up, Merz still remains number 1: in a survey on the CDU party chairmanship North Rhine-Westphalia Prime Minister Armin Laschet made strong gains – Nevertheless competitor lies Friedrich Merz further ahead. With a plus of ten percentage points, Laschet’s values ​​rose to 25 percent compared to November, according to the result of an Infratest Dimap survey on behalf of the ARD among CDU supporters, which was published on Thursday. The former Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz continues to lead the polls with 29 percent. The third candidate for the party chairmanship, foreign politician Norbert Röttgen, also caught up slightly and is now level with Laschet (25 percent).

“This is an open race. It is exciting and will remain exciting until the party congress “

“This is an open race. It is exciting and remains exciting until Party congress“, Said Röttgen in an interview in the” ARD morning magazine “on Thursday. The foreign politician caught up in the ARD poll among all eligible voters compared to the November poll (22 percent). He is now between Friedrich Merz (27 percent) and Armin Laschet (18 percent).

The CDU wants a successor to the outgoing party chairman at an online party conference in mid-January after almost a year of hanging due to the corona pandemic Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer as well as re-elect the party leadership. The winner should have the best chances for the CDU candidate for chancellor for the federal election in September 2021.