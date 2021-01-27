If the results are reviewed, an unsuspecting person might think that the survey was released by a consulting firm close to the opposition. But no. Made it Analogies, the firm that officially measured for the campaign Cristina Kirchner in 2017 and since then he has worked near the Instituto Patria and Maximum Kirchner. As it happened in previous measurements and was revealing Clarion, January’s national poll came with sensitive data for the president Alberto Fernandez. In particular in the economic area.

The study included a survey of 2,665 cases -between January 21 and 22- and the results were presented with a margin of error of +/- 2%. Already in the introduction of the report, it is alerted by the inflation and one fall in the image of the President. They synthesize it like this:

– “The sustained increase in the monthly level of price inflation, mainly in the food and beverage category, puts a defined and unavoidable framework to the situation that we are trying to configure in this monitor “.

– “The positive opinions about the president Alberto Fernández fell 5 points positive percentage points compared to the end of December and maintain 9 net positive points “.

– “Naturally, a global picture of opinions greatly impacted by the economic situation and the difficulties derived from the pandemic itself. “

– “Opinions about whether the ‘Political Opposition’ collaborates to solve the crisis continues in very lean levels, around 30% “.

After this introduction, the results begin to unfold. In the case of President image, the curve is similar to that shown by other consulting firms: it reached a high peak in April -for Analogies very high, 93.8% positive-, then it fell without stopping, with just a brake in November. Thus, he arrived in January with 40.2 less of valuation in favor with respect to that summit.

The next chapter refers to the “health and prevention policy against the pandemic”. And there it stands out:

– “It remained stable, with slight upward trend, the assessment of the health policy of the National State that, as we have been observing since October, presents opinions that are almost perfectly divided. “

– “It remained in low levels the perception about the compliance with measures prevention by society “.

– “It grew, in line with what has been happening since the beginning of the pandemic, perception of the risk of contagion own and family group “.

– “The 54% considers that if there is a marked expansion of cases it is necessary to return to a stricter social isolation“.

– “The 42% consider that are not guaranteed from a practical point of view the conditions for the return of face-to-face classes“.

– “Finally, regarding the international comparison, 51% thought that we are ‘Better’ or ‘Equal’ than the rest of the world, against 36% who considered that we are ‘Worse’ “.

In the specific chapter on vaccinations, the most striking data appears when consulting about the Sputnik V, the only one that arrived in the country and the one that the two Fernández (Alberto and Cristina) have already applied.

Among those who expressed are informed on the subject, the 52.4% responded that they trusted between “little” and “nothing” on the safety and efficacy of the Russian vaccine.

Fit, high price and low salary

But the criticisms of the respondents to the Government appear above all when the economic issue is touched. With three central caveats: there is talk of “adjustment” policies, is claimed by the price rise and is also alerted by low wages.

Political data: these criticisms reflected in the study of Analogies are those that are commonly heard in the harshest Kirchnerism.

The consultant’s report details it like this:

– “The economic expectations they follow deteriorating rapidly. The ‘relative pessimism’ went from around 50%, which had persisted since June, to approximately 60% in this monitor for January “.

– “Regarding the bias of the economic policyOnly 20% observe an expansive character; then a 50% believe it is ‘fit’ and 30% cannot comment “.

– “Only 21% opined that the Government is promoting the wage growth“.

– “The 70% considered that the Government must control more firmly the food price“.

– “Almost the 76% considered that the great businessmen is it so speculating ‘a lot’ and ‘quite a lot’ with commodity prices. “

– “But also the 67% thought that the government is ‘a lot’ or ‘quite a lot’ responsible for the price increase of food “.

– “75% responded between ‘Little’ and ‘Nothing’ when asked if the government should authorize rate increases“.

– “This whole picture is expressed in a predominance of economic problems (Inflation and unemployment) over health, within the panel for selecting topics “.

Health reform

About the end, and as to confirm the harmony of the questions asked by this consultant with Cristina’s political concerns and its closest circle, Analogies inquires about an eventual reform of the health system. The former president reinstated the debate when she spoke publicly on the issue just over a month ago.

The survey asked: “Do you think it is necessary integrate health systems What is divided between the State, the social works and the prepaid medicine companies? ” opinions they were enough divided: 45.1% said “agree”, 39% “disagree” and the rest “do not know / do not answer”.

