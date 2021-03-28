Each one with his ways and times, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Mauricio Macri and Patricia bullrich were positioned as national variants of the PRO for him 2023. The order of mention is not whimsical: the head of government was the first to get into the ring, partly driven by Kirchnerism; the former president did it later, with a book included, although without clear definitions; and the former minister finished bleaching it in recent weeks, with tours of hot spots in the country and an unexpected crossing with her two allies via zoom. Where does each start from in this latent but undeclared bid? A pollster measured them province by province. AND Clarion advances this Sunday the data.

The study that compared them is from CB Public Opinion Consultant, a firm with origins in Córdoba that surveys the entire country. For almost a year, it has been publishing an interesting ranking of governors. And furthermore, it passes through the filter at leaders with national projection. Clarion He advanced days ago a first hot duel, in this case in the ranks of the ruling party: Máximo Kirchner vs. Axel Kicillof, the “heirs” of Cristina Kirchner.

The survey includes between 500 and 1,250 cases per province. Since it began to be published in May 2020, Macri has been included. In October of that same year he was added to Larreta. And now Bullrich is added for the first time.

The first conclusion, perhaps less striking, is that the head of government shows the best image nationwide of the trio. But the second, a little more surprising and always according to the CB numbers, is that Bullrich surpasses Macri in the 24 provinces.

It is a image evaluation -positive and negative-, which is not always related to votes. Or not in a linear way. But if the head of the PRO thinks of a national jump, the internal scenario shown by this consultancy seems propitious.

The best and worst of Bullrich

The debut of the former Minister of Security in this national measurement results no doubt good. Seen with the prism of the internal, it approves in absolute and relative terms.

– Bullrich has more positive than negative image in 17 of the 24 provinces, including four of the five largest (CABA, Córdoba, Mendoza and Santa Fe).

– The best numbers positive feedback gets them in Currents (64%), Cordova (57.3%), Missions (56.8%), Formosa (56.1%), Mendoza (55.8%) and CABA (55.5%).

v 1.5 The image of Patricia Bullrich Based on a survey of between 500 and 1,250 cases per district. In %

Tap to explore the data Source: CB Public Opinion Consultant

Infographic: Clarion

– Although narrowly, in saint Louis (47.4% to 44.7%), Tucuman (49.2% to 47.2%) and Formosa (56.1% to 56%), surpasses Larreta. As said, Macri beats him at 24.

– The worst performance, meanwhile, appears in Land of Fire (37.7%), San Juan (41.6%), Santiago del Estero (41.9%), Neuquen (42%) and Chubut (41.6%).

– But perhaps the main alert sounds in the province of Buenos Aires, the largest in the country: there, the holder of the PRO more than 50 negative points and ends with red differential.

– Another fact in favor of a national projection is that it has a high level of knowledge. It exceeds 80% throughout the country and 90% in the most populated provinces.

The best and worst of Larreta

The head of government has been good in most polls, although in some start to feel the impact the fight with Kirchnerism and the wear and tear of the management due to the pandemic.

– In the number of CB, Larreta is still the only one who has differential in favor in all districts.

– The best get it in CABA (67.3%), Currents (65.6%), Buenos Aires (60.7%), Between rivers (60.6%) and Cordova (60.4%).

v 1.5 The image of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta Based on a survey of between 500 and 1,250 cases per district. In %

Tap to explore the data Source: CB Public Opinion Consultant

Infographic: Clarion

– In addition to surpassing Bullrich in 21 of the 24 provinces in favor, generates less rejection than the former minister.

– The districts with the least positive image are saint Louis (44.7%), Catamarca (Four. Five%), San Juan (46.8%), Tucuman (47.2%) and Jujuy (49.2%).

The best and worst of Macri

In the study of CB, the former president has been showing a trend similar to other jobs: a hard core of support in the central provinces and a high rejection in the North and South fringes of the country.

– A good one for Macri is that, compared to February, improved his image in 18 of the 24 districts of the country.

– Paradoxically, it had a low cam in Cordova, the only place where it ends with a differential in favor: 51.9% positive (it was 52.2% last month) and 46.3% negative.

v 1.5 The image of Mauricio Macri Based on a survey of between 500 and 1,250 cases per district. In %

Tap to explore the data Source: CB Public Opinion Consultant

Infographic: Clarion

– It also fell into CABA, which comes second, with + 45% and -53.6%.

– The other three provinces that make up the top 5 of Macri’s positive image are: Jump (43.7%), Currents (41.5%) and Santa Fe (40.9%).

– In the table by positive image, the five from the bottom are: Santa Cruz (25.9%), Neuquen (26.8%), Santiago del Estero (27.6%), Catamarca (29.2%) and Land of Fire (29.3%).

– The most sensitive side for the former president is that he has more than 60 negative points in 16 districts.

