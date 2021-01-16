Who is leading the Union in the election campaign? On Saturday it will be decided who will be the CDU representative. Laschet, Röttgen and Merz are flirting with the chancellorship – but the CSU boss is allowed to have a say.

Berlin – On the CDU party congress the next chancellor may warm up. The Union was there for almost 16 years Angela Merkel the head of government of Germany – and of course the Union does not want that to change. On Saturday, CDU delegates elect the new chairman of the Christian Democratic Union. All three candidates are willing to be chancellor. But the CSU has a say in that. This year, in view of Söder’s self-confidence and survey results, maybe a little more than usual. Even if Söder always emphasized that his place was in Bavaria.

Armin Laschet, one of the three candidates for the CDU chairmanship, in the event of his election, wants to be open with the CSU boss Markus Söder talk about the question of the Union candidate for chancellor. The head of the larger sister party is not automatically the one who leads the parties in the federal election campaign, he assured. “No, that is not certain. We will discuss that together, ”said Laschet on Thursday evening in the ZDF program“ Markus Lanz ”. He will go into a conversation “openly”. Laschet and Söder recently presented themselves extremely harmoniously at the New Year’s reception of the NRW CDU.

Before the CDU party congress: who will be a candidate for chancellor? Laschet, Röttgen, Merz – or is it Söder?

The CSU has taken the helm twice: with Franz Josef Strauss in 1980 and Edmund Stoiber in 2002. Both Chancellor candidate failed. Some policy experts say: if the new one CDU chairman his power option, the Union at the Bundestag election to lead to victory, surrenders directly to the CSU, this indicated a rather weak start. At the same time, everyone emphasizes that they want to find the best solution for the Union in this “super election year 2021” with six state elections and federal elections. Together.

The three candidates fighting for the CDU party chairmanship: Armin Laschet, Friedrich Merz, Norbert Röttgen (from left) © imago images / Frank Hoermann / Sven Simon (photo montage)

CDU candidate Norbert Röttgen has now confirmed his claim shortly before the start of the party conference on Friday evening, in the event of an election too Chancellor candidate too will. The party’s self-image is that the chairman should also take over the office of candidate for chancellor, said the foreign policy officer during a conversation in RTL’s “Guten Morgen Deutschland”. “The most important goal is that the Union candidate becomes the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.”

Norbert Röttgen wants to be a candidate for chancellor – but for that he would first have to become CDU chairman

With the potential competitor of the CSU, Markus Söder, Röttgen does not want to compete. “We are the first servants of the parties, that’s what it’s about. And not about us and our egos. ”On Thursday he had the Rheinische Post said: In the event of his freestyle to the CDU boss, he will meet with Söder “very quickly and confidentially and in due course make a suggestion which one.” candidate the Union parties have the best chances with the voters. ”They would have known each other“ for decades ”.

The third in the competition, Friedrich Merz said on Thursday on NDR Info on the subject that a chancellor from the ranks of the sister party CSU was “theoretically” possible. That’ll be after Party congress of the CDU decided, emphasizes also Merz.

The final decision on who Chancellor candidate shouldn’t fall so quickly. One will probably become the two first State elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate wait and see and probably sit down around Easter, they say.

Before the CDU party convention: Who do the Germans think is fit for chancellor?

The Germans don’t seem to be either of the three CDU candidates to be considered really fit for chancellor. A survey by the ZDF “Politbarometer” showed that only 29 percent of the participants Norbert Röttgen or Friedrich Merz find suitable as chancellor. For Armin Laschet a few less speak out, 28 percent. Markus Söder, who will also speak at the CDU party congress is the winner in the current survey with 54 percent who consider him suitable as Chancellor.

When asked who is most likely to lead the CDU successfully into the future, receives Friedrich Merz especially among the Union supporters, clearly the most votes. The “Political Barometer” is carried out by the Mannheim research group Elections. For this survey, 1262 randomly selected voters were contacted by telephone. (cibo / dpa)

List of rubric lists: © Frank Hoermann / SVEN SIMON via www.imago-images.de