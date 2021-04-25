Month by month, sometimes fortnightly if the situation requires it, the consultant Analogies conducts public opinion studies for the duo that leads to the harshest Kirchnerism: Máximo and Cristina Kirchner. On the one hand, they systematically follow a series of data to see its evolution; on the other, they are adding new variables according to the debates of the moment. The April study of this firm, which was the one that officially worked for the former president’s campaign in 2017, brought news in both fields: the image by Alberto Fernández show your worst numbers since taking over and there is a eye-catching tie regarding face-to-face classes.

The survey of Analogies what’s up Clarion this Sunday was done between April 20 and 21, with 2,943 cases. It was through telephone interviews and the results were presented with a margin of error of +/- 2%.

Throughout the work, different data appear that support the configuration of a complex scenario. For example, it is clear that concern about health consequences grows of the second wave of coronavirus, but in parallel they are generated doubts about the effectiveness of a tighter closure due to the economic consequences that it would entail.

New national survey of Analogies. The image of President Alberto Fernández.

“For the first time since September, the ‘greatest concern at this time’ is accumulating in the health field, with a predominance with respect to the still very deteriorated economic problems. But even more so, the component ‘Health System Collapse’ doubled compared to March, while the fear of self-contagion remains constant since October, “the report explains at the start.

And he immediately warns about the impact on Fernández’s valuation and economic expectations: “In this context of extreme rigor, the image of the President presents the lowest positive differential of its entire series in office: almost 7 positive points net (52.6% positive and 45.9% negative). On the other hand, expectations about the economic situation are also the most pessimistic of the entire series: only 33% said they were ‘optimistic’ “.

Then, it is warned by a duality of opinions, which could be summarized like this: pessimism in the economy, optimism in vaccines. “A vast majority believes that a further deterioration of the already low real wage will ensue and that the country’s large businessmen are not collaborating to overcome the crisis. But on the other hand, confidence in the vaccines applied in Argentina and expectations are growing with achieving a level of immunity in this way it has not stopped growing in recent months “.

New national survey of Analogies. What people think of measures to control the pandemic.

New national survey of Analogies. Opinion on vaccines.

Hope for vaccines, however, collide with other alerts again. One for the Government, regarding the effectiveness of the measures being taken to combat Covid: there, although narrowly, the opinions are more negative than positive; even when it is specifically consulted about the procedures to obtain the vaccines.

In addition, there is a general disbelief regarding compliance with the restrictions, which calls into question the effectiveness of a stricter confinement. A 30.2% directly disagreed with closing more activities, as currently evaluated by the national government, with strong pressure from Governor Axel Kicillof.

The debate over face-to-face classes

When asked in particular about the current debate, the face-to-face classes, a crack is also leaked almost in equal parts: 46.8% believe that they should be suspended and 46.6% think that they should not.

Although in other polls the percentage in favor of presence is a little higher, these figures call attention to a study that circulates in the Buenos Aires Kirchnerism, where they clearly claim to return to virtual education for at least a few weeks.

New national survey of Analogies. How the restriction measures are being complied with.

New national survey of Analogies. What do people think about face-to-face classes.

Finally, the survey of Analogies addresses a very sensitive issue within the ruling party. As advanced Clarion Last week, Cristina already let Alberto Fernández know that she believes that the social plans, as configured now, they touched a limit and they must be replaced by programs that promote employment.

The survey addresses this issue in its final conclusions:

– “As we have been revealing in a series of studies, and we confirm in this national monitor, the misnamed ‘social plans’ are not accepted by the majority even on the condition that unemployment and poverty persist: 51% consider that they are not necessary“.

New national survey of Analogies. Opinion on social plans.

New national survey of Analogies. People are calling for new youth employment plans.

– “But, on the other hand, almost a 60% approve the application of the benefit of $ 15,000 announced by the National Government for the unemployed, unregistered, informal and inactive workers who live in the areas where restrictions on mobility will be applied for health reasons “.

– “Almost 82% of those surveyed considered it appropriate that there be a extension and disciplinary integration of youth education and employment support programs“.

