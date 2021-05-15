It is not clear how much his recent intersection with the unionists who were his allies until he left the Cristina Kirchner government, in that distant 2015, can add or subtract him. there is already a parameter to know how to part Florencio Randazzo facing the Buenos Aires legislatures of 2021, if he finally decides to bet on a new Peronist third way. Clarion accessed a provincial survey that measured their image and voting intention. It was not bad.

The study is from CB Public Opinion Consultant, a firm with origins in Córdoba that surveys the entire country. His last work was a survey between May 11 and 13, in the province of Buenos Aires, of 1,559 cases. This newspaper advanced part of the results, where three potential candidates for the ruling party were evaluated: Sergio Berni, Santiago Cafiero and Daniel Arroyo.

Image by Randazzo

After a very long silence, the former Minister of the Interior and Transport decided in early April to whitewash his new attempt to relaunch the “third way”, with disenchanted peronists from the crack: not only with the Front of All, otherwise also with Together for Change.

Part of that agreement could include Federal Consensus, by Roberto Lavagna, and former governors such as Juan Manuel Urtubey. It seems more difficult that they can incorporate Macrista Peronists such as Miguel Pichetto or Emilio Monzó.

In that scheme, Randazzo could once again lead the option outside the two main spaces. In 2017 he did quite badly with his Justicialist Front, which included the stamp of the PJ and had Alberto Fernández among the campaign managers. He got only 6%. Between Cambiemos and Unidad Ciudadana they took about 80 points and Sergio Massa, another 11.

Buenos Aires survey of CB Consultant Public Opinion: the image of Florencio Randazzo.

The question today is perhaps what would happen with that flow of Massa: Will he join the Frente de Todos as happened in 2019 or could he go to the Randazzo bag?

In a personal way, the former minister leaves with good image numbers and even votes, which will then have to be seen if he can translate them at the polls, when the offers are on the table. Randazzo has more positive than negative evaluation (47% to 38.7%), a privilege that few politicians show today.

In this image balance, you will for example better than Berni, Cafiero and Arroyo, the three government officials who measured CB. And he also has a relatively high level of knowledge (14.3% of “I don’t know”).

Randazzo’s vows

As there are still four months until the PASO, the consultant evaluated the potentiality of the vote of the Buenos Aires leaders. What is known as the electoral floor and ceiling. Who would surely or probably choose them and who almost completely discards it.

Randazzo’s combo in this area is also good: part of a double digit floor: 10.6% answered that “they would surely vote for it”. Y its ceiling exceeded 40 points, when 30.7% were added that “could vote for it.” The rejection is similar to your ceiling and they complete 17.3 undecided points.

Buenos Aires survey by CB Consultant Public Opinion: Florencio Randazzo’s electoral floor and ceiling.

Compared with the offers of official Peronism, its floor is relatively low (Berni exceeds 20 points) but its ceiling is high (Beats Cafiero and Arroyo in this item).

In any case, as has already been clarified, much will depend on how the electoral offers are formed. When CB asked the general question in this regard, results left an open stage.

The Frente de Todos reached 30.7% and Juntos por el Cambio 23.5%. 13% said they would favor “another force”, but the The majority were the undecided: 32.8%.

