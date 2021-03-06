The effort of the national government to remove the VIP Vaccination scandal from the agenda confirmed a certainty: even when Alberto Fernandez He sought to minimize it and attacked journalism and Justice for allegedly oversizing the issue. Different public opinion studies, including some from consultants close to Kirchnerism, showed the impact. The question that remains open is how much of that rejection of a privilege scheme that was cooked within the Casa Rosada itself will be transferred to the polls. Put more specifically: Can the Frente de Todos lose votes for that vice that rekindled the specter of corruption? A new national survey that you accessed Clarion supports one of the hypotheses: the scandal seems to hit more on the image of the officials than on the electoral decision.

The study that adds to the debate is from Zuban Córdoba and Associates. These are two firms that have been working together for some time. The political visible face of the duo is Gustavo Cordoba, an analyst with several years in the market and close to Cordovan Peronism. Advises, among others, Senator Carlos Caserio.

In 2019, in the framework of a generalized blunder, Córdoba was the one who best predicted the presidential STEP. In the general, like the majority, he predicted a greater difference in favor of the Fernándezes than it would end up giving.

The last work of these consultants included a national survey of 1,200 cases, between February 20 and 24. That is, immediately after the VIP vaccines case was uncovered.

One of the concepts that the report highlights at the outset is that confidence in vaccines grew. That data, which the Government tries to use to attack the opposition and the media that raised initial doubts -particularly due to the lack of information regarding the Russian Sputnik V-, became a reality. against the ruling party itself. Why? Because just when the bulk of society was convinced of the benefits of immunization, it became known that senior officials of the Casa Rosada they distributed doses among their friends and not among the priority groups. This “lack of transparency”The poll warns, it hits the President hard.

1) The Management disapproval rose nearly 6 points in one month (from 45.9% to 51.7%) and it is the highest since the Fernándezes took office. With the same logic, the approval touched a floor of 43 points. It is the second time in this monthly series that started in January 2020 that the differential remains in the red.

2) Regarding the personal image of Alberto Fernández, the impact is even more sensitive: according to data from Zuban CordobaFor the first time, the balance was against: 50.4% negative against 46.7% positive. Since April 2020, when it reached its 84.2% ceiling, support for the president dropped almost 40 points. For the history books.

Other numbers in the poll are also worrying for the ruling party. Almost 65% believe that the economic situation within a year it will be “equal” (30.1%) or “worse” (34.8%). A 56.4% consider that “the country is going in the wrong direction”. And more than 70% qualify between “slow” (36.6%) and “very slow” (34.1%) the vaccination operation against Covid.

What is striking is that all this negative context that they describe Zuban Cordoba is not reflected in the voting intention. In the data of January, the All Front had a 34.1% support. And in February, a 34.3%. Statistically the same. The number, although it is very far from the 48 points with which the ruling party won the presidential, is still a relatively high base for an intermediate legislature.

Other polls reveal something similar: the loss of the Frente de Todos had been taking place since before the scandal but it was not deepened on this issue. Just a poll of Synopsis It left an alarm: almost 20% of those consulted who voted for the FdT in 2019 would analyze changing their decision for the VIP Vaccination.

Last month, Zuban Cordoba They had asked senators and deputies to vote in 2021, giving the names of the main forces as options. Below the FdT, with 22.9%, it had been Together for Change. All in an open stage, with about 25 undecided points.

In February, the electoral question was central to the ruling party. Would people vote for candidates “who support” or “opponents” to the “Government by Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner “? support for, as already explained, was left in 34.3%. The opposition agglutinated 39.3% and the “do not know, no answer” they completed with 26.4%. Almost the same cast as in January.

For the analyst Gustavo CordobaIf compared to 2019, “today the Frente de Todos would have an electoral decline.” But suggests caution, especially if the vaccination plan becomes massive (which would leave the VIP scandal “as a bad memory”) and the economy picks up. Besides, of course, the strength that a united Peronism would imply again.

“And the other issue – Córdoba adds – is that the opposition is not in a moment of much brilliance either. In the PRO it is not known if Larreta, Bullrich or Macri is in charge, and Vidal’s profile was blurred. The UCR is also in a very strong intern in the province of Buenos Aires, which will determine its profile. And he wants more prominence in Juntos por el Cambio. I think this explains why do not capitalize on this series of mistakes or self mistakes that the Government is chaining “.

Finally, the electoral chapter of the survey addresses two more issues. The possible assistance in a context of Covid and opinion about the STEP. The highlights: 22.7% said it is “unlikely” that they will vote this year; and most of them express themselves “strongly in agreement” or “in agreement” in making the primaries optional or directly eliminating them.

