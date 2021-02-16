KAccording to a new survey, almost every third German lives more unhealthily in the corona lockdown. With regard to stress, alcohol consumption or sporting activities, 30 percent of those surveyed by the Forsa Institute stated that they have behaved less healthily than before since the beginning of the corona pandemic.

As the DAK-Gesundheit announced, however, 16 percent said that they had done more for their health than before the pandemic. For 54 percent of those surveyed, nothing has changed on the whole.

The study was carried out on behalf of the health insurance company. According to this, 65 percent find it fundamentally sensible from a health point of view to avoid certain luxury goods such as alcohol and sweets or consumer goods such as cell phones and cars for several weeks. 33 percent consider this to be less or not at all useful.

Meanwhile, the Catholic and Protestant Churches again call for the “climate fasting” campaign.

During this year’s Lent from February 17 to April 4, Christians should try a climate-friendly and resource-saving way of life, the Northern Church announced. The focus is on water consumption. The campaign focuses on personal behavior, for example with everyday activities such as a morning shower and breakfast coffee, explained regional bishop Kristina Kühnbaum-Schmidt.