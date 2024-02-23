Home page politics

From: Laura May

Press Split

If there were elections in Germany on Sunday, Sahra Wagenknecht would enter the Bundestag with her new party. The AfD, on the other hand, is losing popularity.

Berlin – The German party landscape is in a phase of change. The newly founded alliance Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) made it into the Bundestag from a standing start in surveys, the traffic light parties are struggling to deal with the farmers' protests, the so-called Alternative for Germany (AfD) has to deal with debates about a party ban process and nationwide live mass protests.

One Survey by the Allensbach Institute for Demoscopy (IfD) has now published a current picture of the mood. Between February 3rd and 15th, the polling institute asked 1,053 people who they would vote for if there were a federal election next Sunday. The result confirms the AfD's current downward trend.

Alice Weidel, AfD party leader, speaks at the AfD Duisburg New Year's reception. © Christoph Reichwein / dpa

AfD loses 1.5 percent of voters in surveys compared to January

While the AfD had polls of 19.5 percent at the beginning of January, the current trend is still at 18 percent. However, the right-wing populists remain the second strongest force behind the Union (32 percent). All three of the governing traffic light parties performed worse: SPD 15 percent, Greens 14 percent, FDP 6 percent, with the Greens gaining 0.5 percent compared to the previous month.

If there were federal elections on Sunday…

CDU/CSU 32% SPD 15% FDP 6% Greens 14% left 3% AfD 18% Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht 7%

Wagenknecht and Union of Values: Two new parties are shaking up Germany

The Sahra Wagenknecht alliance, founded in January, made it into the Bundestag straight away in the polls and currently has 7 percent – more than the FDP. The party wants to combine left-wing social theories with conservative migration policy. The state elections in East Germany will be the first test for the BSW this fall.

The “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance” wants to shape German politics View photo series

With the newly founded “Values ​​Union” party led by the controversial former head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Hans-Georg Maaßen, another party to the right of the Union is now entering the German political party stage. So far it has not appeared in the polls, but the right-wing conservative alliance could cost the AfD further votes. (Laura May)