Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The investigation authorities in Egypt and specialized committees continue to examine archaeological seizures, jewelry, precious stones, paintings, and others in a residential apartment in the Zamalek neighborhood, south of Cairo, as surprises continued in the case that attracted the attention of Egyptians during the past days.

This incident, which was known in the media as “Ali Baba’s Cave”, topped the attention of Egyptians on social media after the discovery of jewelry, gold, antiques and precious stones in one of the apartments in the Zamalek district, south of the capital, Cairo, because of its psychological contents that exceed a billion Egyptian pounds and date back to different eras.

Sources in the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities revealed to Al-Ittihad that preliminary examinations revealed the existence of a new secret entrance inside the apartment, which is a door branching from one of the rooms that leads to artifacts, jewelry and rare gemstones, noting that the examinations of antiquities and knowledge of their identity are continuing. .

The sources expected to announce the details and results of the work of the examination committees formed by the ministries of justice, antiquities and finance within a few days, noting that there is interest from the concerned authorities to investigate the case in a thorough manner.

Earlier, the owner of the apartment, Counselor Ahmed Abdel-Fattah, confirmed that he belongs to an ancient family, and that the decorations and decorations belong to his family, most of them inherited, pointing to the purchase of some of them from official auctions set up by the state in previous times.

Abdel Fattah added, through his official account on the social networking site Facebook, that the ownership of the seized apartment belongs to him, explaining that he is the son of Abdel Fattah Pasha Hassan, Minister of Interior and Minister of Social Affairs in the Wafd government in 1951 during the reign of King Farouk, and he was a judge, then Member of the State Council in its first formation in 1941.

The coincidence led the judicial enforcement agencies in Egypt to discover these archaeological artifacts, as they were on their way to implementing a court ruling against a person named Karim, the son of Chancellor Ahmed Abdel Fattah, to discover the existence of thousands of collectibles, including jewelry, antiques, precious stones and artifacts.