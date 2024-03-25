Home page World

From: John Welte

Press Split

The new Railjet train is intended to modernize rail traffic to Italy. The “emergency” is planned for the Easter holidays – in Austria.

Munich/Vienna/Bologna – Train and Italy fans can't wait: From April 8th, ÖBB's new Railjet trains will be in use on the route from Munich to Bologna. First, two of the modern pairs of trains from the Austrian Siemens branch Siemens Mobility will be exchanged for the dusty Eurocity trains.

From October 1st it will be the turn of the remaining three pairs of trains, which will ensure the disappearance of the old wagons between Munich and Venice or Munich and Bologna (to Rimini in the summer).

The new generation of the Railjet is already in use in Austria at Easter, from April 8th between Munich and Bologna. © Harald Eisenberger/ÖBB

Railjet on a test trip to Bologna to check the functionality of the doors in Italy

On Saturday (March 23rd) one of the new Railjet trains set off on a test trip to Bologna. Loud ferrovie.it A complete Railjet set with nine wagons drove to Bologna. “The test was used, among other things, to carry out door opening and carriage tests on the platforms of Bologna and Verona train stations,” it said. The trip over the Brenner Pass was already tested in January. This time the super train took a break in Poggio Rusco in the Po Valley – to the delight of the trainspotters, who were informed and took out their cameras.

The Austrians are the first passengers on the new trains ordered for Munich's Italian service to test the train during the Easter holidays. “From March 22nd to April 1st, additional trains will be used and individual connections will be extended. Specifically, a total of 34 additional trains will run on the southern and western routes during the Easter holidays,” the ÖBB reports on its homepage.

Austrians can try out the new Railjet over the Easter holidays

This is what it looks like in the new ÖBB Railjet © ÖBB

“In order to provide sufficient train capacity, the new generation Railjets will also be used for connections on the western route between Vienna and Feldkirch for the very first time during the Easter holidays,” it says. The design of the new Railjets is celebrated, but the number of bike parking spaces is very small.

The problem of constant overcrowding on trains to Italy will also remain, as will the extra quarter-hour break at the Brenner Pass. Both problems could change from 2025, when the Italian super-fast Frecciarossa trains are expected to expand the range of Italian services. They should even go to Milan and Rome. There have been no direct trains on this route for a long time. With the completion of the Brenner Base Tunnel, the journey will be an hour faster.