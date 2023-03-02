For a few days it had been leaked that there will be a new package of nintendoswitchwhich would be somehow related to the film of super mario pnext to be released in theaters. And now, photographs have emerged that practically confirm that the themed console is real and will arrive sooner than we thought.

own Nintendo has confirmed that during the celebration of this March 10th, better known as the Mar10 Day, said console will be launched with the name of Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle. which will be priced at $299 USD, and includes red Joy-Con, a game to choose between Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey or New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe and some stickers from the movie.

As we already mentioned, the console will be available from March 10thThis in My Nintendo Store and some selected stores. For its part, it must be clarified that the type of console is switches conventional, thus ruling out that it is the model with the Oled screen. So, it would be aimed at those who do not have this device and want to buy it for the thrill of the movie.

Remember that the film will be released next 6 of April.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: It will certainly be the perfect way to get in without having bought a Switch first, although it will be a difficult decision to choose the game, since two are good multiplayer, but the other is a great adventure in three dimensions. I would go for Mario Kart 8, since it would be cool to release a console with the family.