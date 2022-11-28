In October the fans of Nintendo they celebrated because the first look at the film was given Super Mario Bros., the same one in which we were shown the first voices like that of Bowser, Toad and the same Mario. However, there were still many unknowns about the appearance of the princess Peachenigma that surely will be solved soon.

Through the official account of Nintendo On social networks, a new direct focused entirely on the film was announced, which will give us a look at the second trailer and therefore, new characters. will take place next November 29th o’clock at 2:00 PM Pacific Timein the case of Mexico is 4:00 PM from the center of the country.

Join us at 2:00 pm PT on 11/29 for the world premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s second trailer! No game information will be included in this #NintendoDirect. 📽️: https://t.co/vctv2bppGW pic.twitter.com/xGt3UobWrz — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 28, 2022

It is worth mentioning that the publication specifies that it is only information about the movie, so seeing something related to the video games of the franchise is totally ruled out. Even so, it promises to have more dialogues, so it is expected to have the video in different languages.

Remember that the movie opens on March 30, 2023 in theaters.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: It’s nice that we didn’t have to wait forever for another trailer. Personally I want to see Peach, Donkey Kong and a little more of the background of the plot that is going to be presented to us.