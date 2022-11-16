Since a few years ago the first set of Super Mario of LEGO collaboration between companies has not stopped, so later we saw the arrival of important figures such as Luigi, Peach and even the same Bowser They have made an appearance. However, the production of sets is far from over, at least in 2023.

Through a new video, everything that will arrive next year is shown, so collectors should be attentive, since interesting secondary characters are added that users missed. Since it’s the framework of the new movie’s release, obviously releasing more products is the best idea they could have had.

Here are the new sets with prices and features as posted on the LEGO page:

– Series 6 Character Packs – $5.99

Each pack contains one buildable character with an action tag, plus a small build to use as a display stand or to enhance gameplay. There are 8 LEGO Super Mario characters to collect: Birdo, Green Toad, Ice Bro, Bramball, 2 Cat Goombas in 1 Pack, Blooper (with 3 baby Bloopers), Sumo Bro and Spike. Each is designed for use with a starter course set (71360, 71387, or 71403), which is required for interactive play.

– Conkdor’s Noggin Bopper Expansion Set: $14.99 / 130 pieces

Features a large buildable enemy Conkdor figure for an interactive LEGO Mario, LEGO Luigi or LEGO Peach figure (not included) to battle. He pulls the trigger and avoids the Conkdor’s large beak and long neck as it attacks, then stomps on its head to defeat it. He jumps on the springboard to get Conkdor up again.

– Ice Mario Suit and Frozen World Expansion Set – $24.99/105 pieces

Features a wearable Ice Mario suit for LEGO Mario (figure not included) and Cooligan and Goomba LEGO figures. The buildable blue ice sheet activates LEGO Mario skating sounds when he “skates” across it. There’s also a launcher to send the Cooligan flying into a brick-built ice block – when the ice block breaks, the Goomba is revealed. (Note: Beginner Course 71360, 71387, or 71403 is required to play.)

– Lava Wave Ride Expansion Set: $34.99 / 218 pieces

Features a rocking lava wave with a lava lift to assemble a LEGO Mario, LEGO Luigi or LEGO Peach figure (not included). Players earn digital coins for staying on the moving wave and for defeating the 2 lava bubbles at each end. Ideal for social play, the set also includes a Fire Bro to defeat.

– Fliprus Snow Adventure Expansion Set – $64.99 / 567 pieces

Includes 4 Super Mario characters. Players earn digital coins for helping their LEGO Mario, LEGO Luigi or LEGO Peach figures (not included) defeat Red Koopa Troopa, Freezie and Fliprus, skate on “ice”, warm up by the “fire”, and give an element of hidden fruit to the baby penguin as a gift. (Note: Beginner Course 71360, 71387, or 71403 is required to play.)

– Creativity Toolbox Maker Set – $59.99/588 pieces

It features buildable trees, flowers, mountains, mushrooms, pyramids, a checkpoint flag and more to recreate the look of Super Mario’s grass, desert and lava levels. A great gift idea for kids ages 6 and up who have a starter course (71360, 71387, or 71403, required for interactive play). Also includes 3 fruits, a gift box and a Super Mushroom with an action tag and 3 LEGO Super Mario. characters: Wendy, a Blue Yoshi and a Goomba.

– Peach’s Garden Balloon Ride Expansion Set: $49.99 / 453 pieces

He discovers a Super Star Block in the smoke coming from the chimney of Blue Toad’s house. Hit the top of the fountain to reveal a block of coins. She part the clouds over Pom Pom and shoot her down. Jump out of the balloon, launch the turnip and claim all your coin rewards.

All this will come from next year.

Editor’s note: This collaboration is being very lucrative for Nintendo, so it should not be surprising that we will later see it with other franchises. Animal Crossing would be a good idea to have your LEGO sets.