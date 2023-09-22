This year is quite important for Nintendo, given that there are a series of interesting games with which it will end its year, with IPs that have mostly been liked by many generations, one of them, Zelda, already released its game months ago. The second is Mariofrom which we will enjoy a double prize with Super Mario RPGbut especially with the new delivery called Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

To celebrate the fact that it is almost on sale, a new trailer has been released in which we see more of the game’s mechanics, with special emphasis on the fact that you can change the world with seeds. wonder. Added to this is the fact that characters like Yoshi and Nabii They are the easy mode for new players in the franchise.

Here you can see it:

It is worth mentioning that there are still secrets not revealed by Nintendo, and that means that players will have to go ahead and collect all the collectibles within the two-dimensional adventure. For its part, something that users have not liked too much is that online multiplayer continues to be something that is not convincing because it takes away the fun factor.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. Wonder the is launched October 20 on Switch.

Editor’s note: This game is one of the ones I’m most looking forward to at the end of the year, and it will undoubtedly keep us glued to the Switch for many hours. It is only a matter of a few days to have the copy in our hands.