The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a copy New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo Switch. The reported discount compared to the median price is 11%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price indicated by Amazon is €46. The current discount is not the best ever: the historical minimum price is around €2 lower, but it dates back to more than a year ago. The current price is the best in 12 months. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.