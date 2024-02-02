The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a copy New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo Switch. The reported discount compared to the median price is 11%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The median price indicated by Amazon is €46. The current discount is not the best ever: the historical minimum price is around €2 lower, but it dates back to more than a year ago. The current price is the best in 12 months. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for Nintendo Switch
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for Nintendo Switch is the HD version of the game originally published for Wii U. It is a platformeras per tradition for the Nintendo series dedicated to the Italian plumber.
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe also supports the four-player multiplayerto have fun with friends in many colorful levels by choosing your favorite characters.
