It is evident that Memphis Depay is not comfortable within Barcelona, of the 6 forwards of the club, today the Dutchman is possibly the least relevant in the plans of Xavi and his coaching staff. For this reason, the player is still thinking about what to do with his immediate future in this winter market and the option of leaving Barcelona does not seem unreasonable to him.
That being the case, Memphis sees an immediate future with very few minutes ahead within a squad full of powerful names, for which, once again, the player of the Netherlands National Team together with his representative team will have a new meeting with the board of directors and coaching staff of Barcelona with the aim of clarifying the immediate future of the player, who sees it feasible to leave the culé entity, but now everything will be under the rules of the club.
According to information from Sport, the next and possible last meeting between the club and the player will define the future of the latter in the winter market. The reality is that Xavi does not resist leaving Memphis, which he sees as viable, but since the player days ago decided to force his continuity and leave for free in the summer despite the club’s position of giving him the letter of freedom this January Now it will be the Blaugrana who will impose conditions and make it clear to the striker and his team that he will only leave Barcelona if a team pays a figure for his transfer.
#summit #Barcelona #Depay #define #future
