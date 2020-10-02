In the Italian city of Naples, an 11-year-old boy committed suicide by throwing himself from the tenth floor. As the edition writes Daily mail, he left an ominous suicide note that said, “I love you mom and dad. But I must follow the man in the black hood. I have no time. Forgive me”.

It is believed that the student may have been the victim of a new suicidal online game similar to the infamous “Blue whale“. It is believed by the police investigating the case that it is about the character known as Jonathan Galindo – a man-dog who encourages children to carry out dangerous tasks – including suicide. Jonathan Galindo offers his friendships to children and teens on all social networks – Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. At first, the tasks are simple – wake up in the middle of the night or watch a scary movie. Then the children are forced to hurt themselves, to stand on the edge of the roof of a high-rise building.

The parents of the deceased boy said that he was a happy and calm child who had no problems. Recently, however, their son has been showing concern – perhaps because of the deadly challenge he has accepted.

The police are examining the boy’s phone and other gadgets to identify who he was in contact with before his death.

Galindo’s image was created by a make-up artist who opposes suicide and denies his involvement in the game.

