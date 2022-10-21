Omikron subvariant of the coronavirus BQ.1 will become dominant in Europe sometime between mid-November and early December, the European health service ECDC expects. The number of positive corona tests in our country is now rapidly declining. In the past week, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) registered 18,654 confirmed infections. For the first time since October 4, the weekly total falls below 20,000.

