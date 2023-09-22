Kia is launching a new entry-level EV6. Completely subsidized, of course.

No matter how hard the Dutch government tries with free money, we do not want to buy electric cars en masse. The supply is no longer the issue. A few years ago you could choose from a Tesla or a BMW i3, but now the choice is enormous.

Every self-respecting brand now has an EV in its range. Even Dacia and Toyota now supply fully electric cars. In addition, our Dutch government is contributing with a purchase subsidy of 2,950 euros when purchasing a brand new electric car.

In previous years, the bottom of that pot was already in sight in May. Not this year, there is still almost 35 million euros availableso it is certainly worthwhile for car brands to introduce subsidy-friendly versions into the line-up.

Kia EV6 subsidy friendly

This also applies to Korean Kia. Initially, the fully electric EV6 was still too expensive, but that was solved with a promotional model, the Kia EV6 Light Edition. It was available from 45,995 euros. Just above 45 grand you say? No, the tax value was well below the subsidy limit at 44,965 euros.

Now that the subsidy fund seems to reach the end of the year, Kia thought it was time not only to supply a subsidy-responsible promotional model of the EV6, but to introduce a new entry-level car into the regular line-up. That has become the Kia EV6 Light. Not to be confused with the Light Edition, which is temporary.

The Kia EV6 Light is available from 43,495 euros and, with its tax value of 42,465 euros, it falls well below the subsidy limit. As a private individual, you can drive a new Kia EV6 for 40,545 euros after deducting the free government money.

What do you get for that?

Good question! Well, the 58 kWh battery with a range of up to 394 kilometers according to the WLTP measuring method. The car is rear-wheel drive, has not one but two 12.3-inch screens, adaptive cruise control, dual zone climate control and a reversing camera.

You are also completely sustainable with fabric and vegan leather seat covers and it has 19-inch alloy wheels. In short, you drive well for an entry-level car.

Kia EV6 Edition Advanced

If you are not interested in the subsidy, or if you are not a private individual, there is now also the Advanced Edition. No free money, but the 77.4 kWh battery and a driving range of 504 kilometers WLTP. Furthermore, nice seat heating at the front and rear, a smart automatic tailgate, vegan leather upholstery and 20-inch wheels.

Competition

As previously indicated, the choice is now huge. So there is even more to choose from if you are in the market for the Kia EV6. What does the competition do then? Of course you immediately think of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which has the same technical basis, but a car like the Tesla Model Y is also a competitor of the Kia if you look at the space the car offers.

The starting prices of those competitors, whether or not subsidy-proof.

Kia EV6 (394 km range): 43,495 euros

Skoda Enyaq iV (397 km): 44,990 euros

Volkswagen ID4 (528 km range): 45,590 euros

Tesla Model Y (455 range): 46,990 euros

Hyundai Ioniq 5 (384 km range): 49,295 euros

Polestar 2 (546 km range): 51,200 euros

In short, with this new entry-level model, Kia not only brings a cheaper basic model of the EV6 to the dealer, but is also immediately cheaper than its direct competition.

For the observant Autoblog reader: the Kia EV6 in the photos is an EV6 GT line, so not a Light. The EV6 GT line is available from 58,795 euros.

