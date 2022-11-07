Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions will take part in the All-Russian environmental dictation, which starts this Friday. This was announced on Monday, November 7, by Natalya Sokolova, co-chair of the federal organizing committee of the All-Russian Environmental Dictation, chairman of the Union for Energy and Environmental Security.

“The best thing is that this year in the Russian Federation there will be sites not in 85 regions, but already in 89. We are actively receiving requests even from Donetsk, Luhansk – they call us to help organize sites,” Sokolova said at a press conference “The role of environmental education in ensuring Russia’s energy, environmental and climate security in the context of geopolitical turbulence” in Moscow.

She noted that the main topics of the eco-dictation will be energy, waste and climate.

“The dictation includes 25 questions. We tried to compose them in such a way that the issues of absolutely all areas of activity were included: waste management, water resources, air protection, Lake Baikal, the Arctic, the climate for sustainable development, energy, and even green finance,” the co-chair said. organizing committee.

She added that the organizers aim to ensure that all participants who devote 45 minutes to the dictation will bring out real knowledge and then go with them to school, university and their production facility.

“It is important for us that a person leaves with some kind of block of new environmental habits, not only theoretical knowledge,” Sokolova pointed out.

According to her, another innovation will be the participation of all Russian libraries in the action. This year, more than 30,000 libraries will become venues.

The All-Russian Ecological Dictation is the largest environmental education project in Russia. This year it is held from November 11 to 27 in offline and online format on the Internet portal: Ecodictant.rus. Anyone aged 12 years and older can become a participant of the Ecodictant. In 2021, 3.4 million people from 105 countries took part.