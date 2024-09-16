New Subaru Solterra, features, autonomy and price

Subaru presented the Model Year 24 of the In the depthshis first electric carwith few aesthetic changes, focusing on technological and safety updates. The biggest news is in the list price which has been reduced by 10,000 eurosbringing it closer to that of theOutback on petrol.

Subaru Solterra news, what changes

The Subaru Solterra shares its platform with the Toyota BZ4X and the Lexus RZ. The new updated model retains the same angular design and wheel arch plastics as the previous version. The dimensions also remain unchanged: 4.69 meters in length and a step of 2.85 meters.

The Solterra’s new steering wheel has a more squared-off design

The biggest novelties are inside where the new steering wheel with a more squared design, studied to optimize the visibility of the dashboard. Furthermore, the steering wheel has been equipped with a advanced sensor which, compared to the previous model, is even more sensitive and allows it to detect the presence of hands without the need to rotate it.

New Multi-Information Display

Even the Multi-Information Display has been updated to make some information clearer and more readable, such as the indication of the brake lights coming on when the brake pedal is pressed or the mode is used S-Pedalwhich manages deceleration more efficiently.

Subaru Solterra Engine, Battery and Range

The MY24 Subaru Solterra retains the same powertrain with two 218 hp electric motors overall and one 71.4 kWh batterywhich guarantees a declared autonomy of 450 km.

The Subaru Solterra has a range of 450 km.

The main innovation concerns the alternating current charging system, now capable of reaching 11 kW thanks to a new three-phase charger. Furthermore, a new heat exchanger reduces charging times at low temperatures.

To increase the overall efficiency of this electric car, the paddle shift have been revised and improved. Now, drivers can engage S-Pedal mode without having to take their hands off the wheel.

VIDEO test Subaru Solterra electric

Furthermore, the deceleration levels associated with the various modes of use of the paddle shifts have been optimised for intensify the power of regenerative brakingimproving the vehicle’s energy efficiency.

Updated ADAS on the Solterra

The Subaru Solterra’s safety system is updated from Subaru Safety Sense 2 to Safety Sense 3with hardware and software improvements that introduce new features. Among these, the front radars improve the security package. TheEmergency Steering Assist with Active Support helps avoid obstacles without invading the oncoming lane, detecting pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles.

The ADAS Safety Sense 3 of the new Solterra

The Front Cross Traffic Alert warns of vehicles approaching from the side, while Lane Change Assist supports safe lane changes. Other systems include the Flashing Hazard Lamp to prevent collisions and the Secondary Collision Braking to avoid further impacts after an accident.

Price, how much does the electric Subaru cost

Prices for the 2024 Subaru Solterra have been reduced by 10,000 euros compared to the previous model. The basic 4E-xperience version starts at 49.900 euroswhile the more equipped 4E-xperience+ costs 53,900 euros. As standard, it includes 18″ alloy wheels, full LED lights, a power tailgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a 12.3″ central monitor and the Subaru Safety Sense safety system.

→ Solterra 4E-xperience: €49,900

→ Solterra 4E-xperience+: €53,900

Subaru Solterra Photo

Read also:

→ How’s it going, Subaru Solterra electric test

→ Electric cars to buy selected and tested

→ Electric car prices and features

→ ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING TIME CALCULATION

→ Electric car charging cost

→ Video tests ELECTRIC CARS

Testing of new electric cars

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

→ EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

→ What do you think? Take a look at the discus