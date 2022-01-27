Here comes the updated restyled version of the Hybrid SUV Subaru Foresteron the occasion of the 25th year since the launch of its first version in 1997. After the arrival of the 5th generation which saw the debut of the hybrid systemthe Forester is renewed with the MY22 which brings with it important aesthetic and technological innovations.

New Subaru Forester 2022 hybrid SUV e-BOXER

The new Forester MY22 is equipped with powertrain e-BOXERthe next generation Subaru propulsion system it provides an electric unit in support of the BOXER engine and the Symmetrical AWD.

It is a 4 cylinders 2-liter direct injection (capable of developing a power of 150 hp from 5,600 to 6,000 rpm and a torque of 194 Nm at 4,000 rpm), whose 80% of the components have been renewed, combined with a electric motor inserted inside the Lineartronic transmission capable of developing 16.7 hp of power and 66 Nm of torque.

The new Subaru Forester is e-BOXER hybrid

The electrical unit and the battery pack are aligned longitudinally. The BOXER is positioned, by its configuration, very low, while the battery and the other components are arranged above the rear axle. This arrangement contributes to a even lower center of gravity with better weight distribution between the front and rear of the vehicle.

Subaru Forester 2022, off road features

With 220mm of ground clearance, the Forester is perfectly at home even in off roadwith the added value of double X-MODE function (with “SNOW / DIRT” and “DEEP SNOW / MUD” modes) which now offers improved functions, suitable for a variety of weather and road conditions.

Controls X-Mode off road driving mode

On the new model, a control function has been added that resets the X-MODE system, with the possibility of automatically re-arm when the vehicle speed drops below 35 km / hallowing drivers to focus more on driving without having to flip the switch again.

The new Subaru Forester can count on a ground clearance of 220 mm

With the model year 22 on the whole range is added e-Active Shift Controlfunction that is activated while the vehicle is in mode Sport: when the driver depresses the brake pedal before entering a bend, a downshifting with the double effect of increasing the engine brake when cornering and facilitate the exit with a prompt acceleration thanks to the engine speed already close to the maximum torque speed.

New Subaru Forester 2022, ADAS features

The new Forester 2022 is equipped with the advanced ADAS system supporting the driving of the Subaru house, EyeSight Driver Assist TechnologySubaru’s stereo camera collision avoidance system now capable of monitoring an even larger and nearly doubled field of view.

ADAS EyeSight Driver Assist Technology aboard the new Subaru Forester

When the intervention of the Pre-Colision Braking Assist it is not enough, the stereo camera and the rear radar are used to identify the lane lines and evaluate if there is enough space to avoid a possible collision. If there are safety conditions, the system helps to avoid collision through a automatic steering support.

The system Lane Centring Control And Preceding Vehicle Adaptive Steering Control reduces driver fatigue and stress by recognizing lane lines and / or the vehicle in front to assist in steering while keeping the vehicle in the center of the lane.

Gesture control for air temperature control

The Driver Monitoring System, has been further improved. About the versions Style, 4DVENTURE and Premium A new feature is available that allows the driver to use gestures to adjust the air temperature setting.

New Subaru Forester equipment

The Subaru Forester e-BOXER is marketed in four versions Free, Style, Premium And 4DVENTURE. The first three differ on the size of the alloy wheels (17 ‘rather than 18’) on the leather or fabric interior or on the “privacy” rear windows, but not as regards preventive, active and passive safety.

New Subaru Forester in 4DVENTURE trim

The 4DVENTURE version, besides being perfect for adventure, is a set-up that lacks nothing. In fact, it offers the entire standard equipment of the PREMIUM except for the leather seatsreplaced by the new sports upholstery water repellent, aluminum pedals and heated rear seats. It is available in two colors that enhance the details even more: Crystal White Pearl and Magnetite Gray Metallic.

New Subaru Forester prices

The new Forester 2022 is already available in all dealers of the Subaru network with prices starting from € 37,750.

New Subaru Forester photo

