There Crosstrek replaces in the range Subaru there XV, inheriting much of its exterior design and dimensions. With a length of 4.46 metres, it is placed in the compact crossover segment. Equipped exclusively with the engine 2.0 mild hybrid boxer with 136 HPcoupled with CVT gearboxis already available for order at Italian dealerships.

The Subaru Crosstrek, with dimensions of 4,495 mm of length, 1,800 mm wide and 1,600 mm tall, has a wheelbase of 2,670 mm and a minimum height from the ground of 22 cm.

Subaru Crosstrek 2024

Compared to the XV, from which it derives, it has a more modern design with tapered headlights, raised bonnet, larger front grille and larger rear lights. The trunk has a maximum load capacity of 1,314 litres with the second row seatbacks lowered (60:40).

The interior of the Subaru Crosstrek, designed with input from doctors to reduce fatigue while driving, boasts seats that reduce head shaking by 44% compared to the XV and improved soundproofing. The infotainment features ample 11.6 inch display with wireless connectivity for Android Auto And Apple CarPlay.

Cockpit dashboard

The command system combines touch and physical controls for common functions, reducing driving distractions. Navigation supports technology what3words to identify exact locations with three words.

Subaru Crosstrek e-Boxer engine

The Subaru Crosstrek e-Boxer powertrain features an a 2-liter opposed cylinders with 136 HP and 182 Nm of a couple with a 12.3 kW (16.7 HP) and 66 Nm electric motor of torque integrated into the transmission.

Subaru Crosstrek e-Boxer engine compartment

These components help improve weight distribution and lower the car's center of gravity. The car you are driving has three driving modes: Engine (heat engine only), EV (electric only) e Motor Assist (hybrid).

There four-wheel drive permanent Symmetrical AWD distributes the torque 60% to the front and 40% to the rear, while theActive Torque Vectoring improves cornering agility. The platform Subaru Global Platform offers greater torsional rigidity (+10%) and more direct steering.

Subaru Crosstrek in twist

The system X-Mode, specific for off-road, manages the engine, transmission, all-wheel drive and brakes for maximum grip on low-grip surfaces and uphill, while downhill it maintains a constant speed without driver intervention. Thanks to the hybrid powertrain, the X-Mode is also available in reverse geara first for Subaru.

ADAS on the Crosstrek

As for the equipment ADASthe new Subaru Crosstrek is equipped with the latest version of the technology EyeSight Driver Assistwhich expands the field of view of the stereo camera, uses radar to recognize motorcycles and pedestrians and offers a automatic emergency braking quicker.

Automatic emergency braking

The equipment also includes advanced driver assistance systems as standard adaptive cruise controlactive lane maintenance and traffic sign recognition.

Price and trim levels, how much does the Crosstrek cost

The new Subaru Crosstrek is available in three versions: Style, Style extra and Premium. The Style version includes 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, EyeSight system, self-leveling LED headlights, heated front seats, and other features; all at a price of 37,900 euros.

Subaru Crosstrek side view

The Style Extra version adds 18 inch wheelsautomatic high beams, USB Type A and C ports for rear passengers, and other features, for the price of 39,400 euros. For those looking for maximum comfort, there is the version Premium with leather seats, navigator and glass sunroof, at the price of 42,150 euros.

Photo Subaru Crosstrek

